Donald Trump Jr. criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan after a terror attack in London today near the Houses of Parliament, referring to remarks Khan made in 2016.

On Twitter, Trump wrote, "You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in a big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan." Accompanying the tweet was a link to a story by the Independent in September, which quoted Khan as saying that the threat of attacks are "part and parcel of living in a big city."

You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017

Khan made the remarks to the Evening Standard shortly before a meeting with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in September. Days before, a pressure cooker bomb injured dozens of people in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood.

"It is a reality, I'm afraid, that London, New York, other major cities around the world have got to be prepared for these sorts of things," Khan said at the time.

He added, "That means being vigilant, having a police force that is in touch with communities, it means the security services being ready, but also it means exchanging ideas and best practice."

In the interview, Khan criticized Trump's father, then–presidential candidate Donald Trump, for saying within minutes of the explosion that it was time to "get tough."

"I'm not going to speculate as to who is responsible or how the police in New York should react," Khan told The Evening Standard. "Speculating when you don't know the facts is unwise."

The attack on Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament was described as "inspired by international terrorism" by police. Khan is London's first Muslim mayor.

Four people were killed and at least 40 more were injured in the attack. The suspect was also killed, shot by police on the scene.