Dramatic images of LA fire looming over the 405 Freeway during morning commute

The latest wildfire in Southern California broke out in Los Angeles County overnight near the Getty Center and the 405 Freeway -- a shocking sight for early morning commuters.
Named the Skirball fire, the blaze north of Brentwood has covered over 50 acres and is at zero percent containment.
#Brushfire near the 405 Freeway in #BelAir!!! @LAFDtalk pic.twitter.com/YDAGLSOnlk— Ariel (@AirYell3000) December 6, 2017
California resident Tiffany Anderson wrote on Instagram that she saw a "gigantic ball of orange" driving to work this morning.
"I’m grateful to be safe; truly grateful," she wrote. "My heart is sad today, especially for all the people losing everything and first responders and their families."
Selah. It is really bad here. This is what I passed driving into work at 5:45am. iTried to turn around to go home and couldn’t. iDidnt even see the fire until iRode up on it. It was dark until iSaw a gigantic ball of orange. It’s the Bel Air mountains, on the northbound side of the 405 freeway across from the Getty Center. On absolute fire. I’m grateful to be safe; truly grateful. I’m at work with the little one. My boss will make sure I’m ok because she’s thoughtful in that way. My heart is sad today, especially for all the people losing everything and first responders and their families. It is in this moment that my relationship withJESUS means everything to me and that everything my parents ever taught me about HIM trumps the anxiety that’s trying to form in my heart. Please check in with THE LIVING & LOVING GOD. For REAL. His name is #JESUS. #losangeles #fire #405freeway #Selah #God #iLoveYou #YouWillKeepMeSafe #firstresponders #firefighter #police #paramedic #Jesus #Jesus #Jesus #Mercy
Another resident, Rebecca Keegan, wrote on Twitter that her car windows were hot as she passed by the blaze on her way to the airport.
Driving to LAX just as they’re closing the 405 for this roaring hillside fire near the Getty exit. Car windows are hot. Stay safe, LA. pic.twitter.com/gclO6A6WB9— Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) December 6, 2017
December 6, 2017
Over 4,000 firefighters are battling four large wildfires in Southern California that have burned more than 83,000 acres.