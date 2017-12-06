Dramatic images of LA fire looming over the 405 Freeway during morning commute

The latest wildfire in Southern California broke out in Los Angeles County overnight near the Getty Center and the 405 Freeway -- a shocking sight for early morning commuters.

Named the Skirball fire, the blaze north of Brentwood has covered over 50 acres and is at zero percent containment.

For those in the #LA area, be careful and plan ahead this morning. Huge fire in the hills on the northbound side of the #405 near #BelAir. Hoping for the best for those who live in the area and for those battling to contain the damage. #LosAngeles #news A post shared by HAVYK (@havykgear) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:12am PST

California resident Tiffany Anderson wrote on Instagram that she saw a "gigantic ball of orange" driving to work this morning.

"I’m grateful to be safe; truly grateful," she wrote. "My heart is sad today, especially for all the people losing everything and first responders and their families."

Another resident, Rebecca Keegan, wrote on Twitter that her car windows were hot as she passed by the blaze on her way to the airport.

Driving to LAX just as they’re closing the 405 for this roaring hillside fire near the Getty exit. Car windows are hot. Stay safe, LA. pic.twitter.com/gclO6A6WB9 — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) December 6, 2017

Got off one exit before the 405 shutdown this morning. Gnarly fire, Praying for all the families being evacuated and all the people fighting these fires. #belairfire #gettyfire #abc7eyewitness A post shared by Daniel Gomez (@daniel_g__) on Dec 6, 2017 at 5:47am PST

Over 4,000 firefighters are battling four large wildfires in Southern California that have burned more than 83,000 acres.