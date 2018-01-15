Dramatic video captures car crashing into 2nd floor dental office

Dramatic video shows the moment a sedan soared into the air and crashed into the second floor of a dental office in Santa Ana, California, leaving several people with minor injuries.

The car was speeding when it hit a raised center median and launched into the air, the Santa Ana Police Department said Sunday.

The car then collided into the building's second floor and became lodged, police said.

Capt. Stephen Horner /Orange County Fire Authority via AP

The Orange County Fire Authority said it responded and extinguished the fire. Only minor injuries were reported, police said.

OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

According to police, the driver admitted to using narcotics. ABC station KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported that the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.