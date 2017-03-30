The family of American Melissa Payne Cochran have posted the first picture of her recovering in the hospital since she was injured in last week's attack on the Westminster Bridge in London.

Cochran and her husband, Kurt, were celebrating their 25th anniversary in London when they were struck by the attacker's car. Kurt ultimately died from his injuries.

Police believe Khalid Masood, 52, acted alone in the attack near England's Houses of Parliament that killed four and injured others. There has been no evidence yet that he is associated with ISIS or al-Qaida, but Masood had expressed an "interest in Jihad," according to police.

The photo was shared on a GoFundMe page that was set up to raise money for Melissa and her children. More than $70,000 has been donated so far.

Courtesy Cochran Family

The family expressed gratitude for the love and support they have received around the world at a press conference at Scotland Yard on Monday, just steps from where the attack took place.

Clint Payne, Melissa's brother and Kurt's brother-in-law, said: "This has been a humbling and difficult experience but we have felt the love of so many people during these past several days."

Melissa's siblings and parents have been supporting the Utah resident as she recovers in London.

"Her health is steadily improving and she has been strengthened by the presence of her family," Clint Payne said. "She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity."

The family also posted a photo of the flower tributes at a vigil yesterday that several of Melissa's siblings attended on the bridge.