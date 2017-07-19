Family says JetBlue removed them from flight after 1-year-old kicked seat

JetBlue is disputing a family's characterization of an incident that prompted their removal from a June 21 flight and the airline says it is considering banning the family from flying with them.

Through a press release from their attorney, Tamir Raanan and Mandy Ifrah said they were returning home to New York from Fort Lauderdale with their three children from Florida that day when their 1-year-old, Eden, began kicking the passenger's seat in front of them as the plane was about to depart.

The family said the passenger and Ifrah "exchanged a few words" before the woman in front moved over to an empty seat next to her. According to the family, Ifrah apologized to the woman but a flight attendant nevertheless asked the pilot to return to the gate and the family was removed from the flight.

But in a statement to ABC News, JetBlue said the incident was more serious and "included physical threats and profanities against a nearby customer."

JetBlue said they asked the family to step off the plane to discuss what happened. After they refused "repeated requests," the crew deplaned all passengers on the aircraft and law enforcement officers escorted the family away from the gate area, according to the airline.

A video posted to YouTube shows a flight attendant asking the parents several times to step off the plane to discuss the incident. Both parents refuse. "I'm not getting off this plane," Ifrah is heard saying in the video.

Another video posted to YouTube shows the couple arguing with JetBlue staff and law enforcement in the gate area about their removal. In the video, the couple also demand to know if a certain woman on the plane was also being removed. It is unclear whom exactly the couple is referring to.

The family said the flight later departed for New York with their luggage, including their clothes and baby supplies, leaving them stranded without much of their belongings overnight. When they returned the next day, a JetBlue representative said the family was "banned from all future flights and could not provide an explanation," according to the family's press release. It took the family a week to finally get all their luggage, the press release said.

The family claims that JetBlue never informed them why they were kicked off the flight or banned from future flights with the airline.

The lawyer for the family also disputed JetBlue's accusation that a member of their family "used profanity and threats of violence."

JetBlue said the customers were removed due to the actions of the parents and they are investigating whether the behavior warrants barring them from all future flights.

The family's attorney called JetBlue's actions "unprofessional and reckless, if not malicious." The family has not filed a lawsuit against the airline as of Wednesday morning.