Mom accidentally hits 12-year-old daughter with car at school drop-off: Officials

The girl was picking up pens from under the car when she was hit.

A mom accidentally struck her 12-year-old daughter with her car at school drop-off, critically injuring her, officials in Florida said.

The crash occurred at about at 7:45 a.m. Monday when the mom dropped off her daughter on the street near her Sarasota middle school for the first day of school, according to the Florida Highway Patrol and the school district.

The girl was getting out of her mom's SUV on the passenger side when she dropped her markers and pens, the highway patrol said.

A 12-year-old student was accidentally hit by her mother while driving away after being dropped off outside Booker Middle School in Sarasota, Fla., on Aug. 12, 2024. WFTS

When the 12-year-old bent over to pick up her school supplies from under the car, her mom started driving forward, and the wheels of the SUV struck the girl, the highway patrol said.

The girl was taken to a hospital via helicopter with critical injuries, authorities said. Her condition on Tuesday was not immediately clear.

"The school district encourages all families to follow district & school safety protocols and use the designated student pickup and drop off areas on school campuses," Sarasota County Schools said in a statement.