'Significant' earthquake rocks Los Angeles

The epicenter was located near the Highland Park neighborhood.

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the Los Angeles region early Monday afternoon.

The epicenter was located near the city's Highland Park neighborhood, a few miles north of downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it’s examining transportation infrastructures, apartment buildings, power lines and large places where people gather, like universities and Dodger Stadium.

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning residents to "be prepared for aftershocks" following the "significant" quake.

Cal Tech officials said the quake is believed to be along the lower Elysian Park Fault, but a number of faults are in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.