They say "everything is bigger in Texas," and this waterspout spotted by a family on Sunday was no exception.

The Comer family was expecting a quiet evening on Lake Travis in central Texas but they got more than they were bargaining for when a waterspout started to form over the lake during a storm.

Matthew Comer, his wife and children saw the waterspout slowly turn into a funnel cloud as it passed from water to land and back again.

"We didn’t really know what it was until it was already over, so didn’t even think to get the kids in a room or anything until afterwards," Matthew Comer told Storyful. "We got them away from the windows, then into the kids room for the rest of the storm. It all happened so fast."

Comer said he thinks the strong winds damaged a boat dock nearby. He and his family were not harmed during the brief storm.