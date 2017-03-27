The family of an American who was killed in the London terror attack last week thanked the public for their generosity and prayers.

Utah resident Kurt Cochran was in Europe with his wife Melissa to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when the attacker, Khalid Masood, drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

Melissa Cochran had her leg broken in the attack, as well as her rib.

She also suffered a cut to the head, but is said to be steadily improving.

"So many people have been so kind, and we are deeply touched by their goodness and generosity," Melissa Cochran's brother, Clint Payne, said at a press conference today.

Payne testified to his brother-in-law's virtues as a person, including his passion for music, and expressed sadness over the attack.

"The most difficult part of this is that Kurt is no longer with us," he said.

Police believe Masood, a 52-year-old Briton, acted alone in the attack but are trying to determine if other parties were involved.

Meanwhile, in the Cochrans' hometown of Utah, friends and musicians gathered inside the Bountiful Davis Art Center to pay tribute to Kurt's life, according to ABC affiliate KTVX in Utah.

Bret Layton, a musician who played alongside Kurt for decades, told the station that he was at work when he heard the news of the terror attack.

"I texted him on Facebook Messenger. I said, 'Hey, I heard this terrorist report in the news, I'm just curious -- do you guys know what's going on? Are you guys alright?' And I didn't hear anything back," he said.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.