Famous T. rex begins move to make room for even bigger dinosaur

Sue, the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever discovered, started the move to her new home in the Chicago Field Museum on Monday.

The T. rex known for an active Twitter presence is being moved to make room for a cast of the biggest dinosaur ever discovered, the titanosaur or Patagotitan mayorum, an herbivore discovered in Argentina, according to the museum.

The titanosaur is 122 feet long from nose to tail and is expected to be available for visitors in late spring of this year. Sue will be moved to a new gallery in another part of the museum that will open in spring 2019.

Look, it's all fun and games until someone gets bit on the cloaca pic.twitter.com/ura69wgqwI — Specimen FMNH PR 2081 ?? (@SUEtheTrex) August 30, 2017

Sue has tweeted that her "private suite" or "throne room" isn't far away and even said in the release announcing the move that she's been pitching the move for a "better defensible position against velociraptor attacks."

The T. rex also said in an announcement that her Twitter presence will continue during the move. The museum will also post updates on the move on its Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

Y'all are missing the best part of @FieldMuseum's press release. The first we've used this account for anything remotely official. pic.twitter.com/zznvbIM8CT — Specimen FMNH PR 2081 ?? (@SUEtheTrex) August 30, 2017

A- It's "SUE," pronounced as if you're pursued by a 42 foot long murderbird. B- I GET A SPECIAL THRONE ROOM https://t.co/t1CQMXMf2M — Specimen FMNH PR 2081 ?? (@SUEtheTrex) August 30, 2017

The process of taking Sue apart will take several weeks, according to the museum.

Staff began removing the T. rex's feet and the tip of the tail on Monday, according to a press release, and will gradually disassemble the rest of the skeleton to be reassembled in the new exhibit.

SUE's skeleton comes down literally bone by bone...only the best care for our best apex predator! This is the second foot being removed. More #SUEOnTheMove deets: https://t.co/9crf0AjBAH pic.twitter.com/zvmplkPs7K — The Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) February 5, 2018

SUE's de-installation is underway! ?? Learn more about what will be happening over the next few weeks: https://t.co/PjJ4WG9QNm pic.twitter.com/IboWrvyPkg — The Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) February 5, 2018

Sue will also get a scientific upgrade before she goes back on exhibit. When the skeleton is reassembled, it will include the gastralia, bones that scientists believe helped dinosaurs breathe and look like an extra set of ribs. Scientists weren't sure of how to include them in the display when Sue was first introduced in 2000.

The skull on the assembled skeleton is not the real thing, which weighs more than 600 pounds and is on display in another part of the museum.