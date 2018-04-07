Trump Tower fire leaves 1 seriously injured: Officials

Flames and smoke were spotted billowing and debris raining down from the 50th floor of the Trump Tower Saturday evening before firefighters were able to put it out, according to fire and emergency officials.

FDNY firefighters were battling the four-alarm blaze at the 58-story Fifth Avenue Trump Tower skyscraper at 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan, fire officials confirmed.

Debris could be seen raining down from the skyscraper.

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018

The blaze was quickly knocked down as firefighters sweep the source of the blaze in the skyscraper, according to fire officials.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/PKuPZBu70E — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

One person was seriously injured, according to NYC Emergency Management.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

There were no evacuations, though some residents self-evacuated, the agency said.

There were street closures surrounding the tower, from East 55th Street to East 57th Street and West 56th Street from Fifth Avenue to Madison Avenue, according to officials.

President Trump was not in New York City this weekend.

Trump Tower, named for the 45th president, is also the headquarters of The Trump Organization and was the campaign nerve center for Donald Trump when he ran on the GOP ticket in the 2016 presidential election.

The president maintains the building's top three floors as his residential home.

He was in the White House, and U.S. Secret Service has been made aware of the incident, ABC has learned.

Trump praised the building's construction as a "well built building" and lauded firefighters who managed to put out the blaze on Saturday.

"Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!"

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

