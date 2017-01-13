At least two Alaska Airlines flight attendants became ill Thursday night after coming into contact with an unknown substance on board their flight, according to officials.

Alaska Airlines says Flight 322 landed in San Jose, California, just before 7 p.m. PT after the flight crew requested that emergency crews meet the Boeing 737 upon landing. Three flight attendants were evaluated by the San Jose Fire Department; one was transported to the hospital.

None of the flight's 181 passengers reported feeling ill.

According to Alaska Airlines, those in the front of the aircraft had noticed a light white powdery substance coming out of a ceiling vent during the flight.

Hazmat crews are evaluating the aircraft, but the airline believes the unknown substance was from deicing fluid used prior to departure from Seattle.

ABC News' Alex Stone and Kelly Johnstone contributed to this report.