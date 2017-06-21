Florida burglar's pants trip up his getaway

This burglar may have gotten caught with his pants down, but Florida authorities are still searching for him.

A burglary caught on camera shows two men breaking into an unlocked car on June 18 in a housing development near West Palm Beach in South Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told ABC News the men stolen some loose change, a stethoscope valued at $500 and a phone charger.

As seen in the video, another car drives by, so the men try to flee the scene. But while running to the getaway car, one of the suspects loses his pants and trips on them, hitting his head on the passenger side car door.

PBSO told ABC News they have not identified the burglars but are asking for anyone with information to call 561-688-5425.