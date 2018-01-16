Florida man arrested after leaping from 2nd-story balcony

A Florida man wanted for attempted murder thought he could evade authorities by leaping from his second-story balcony. He was wrong.

When Pasco County sheriff's officers knocked on his door, Rashad Walker allegedly exited through his rear sliding-glass door and jumped to the floor below, where he was greeted by deputies waiting to arrest him.

Walker was apprehended Jan. 12 in New Port Richey, Fla.

Bodycam video released by the sheriff's office shows several officers waiting on the lower level, whispering so as not to tip off their location.

Walker was booked on warrants from another county for second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

He remains at Pasco County jail. A court date hasn't been set, and the suspect hasn't yet entered a plea to the charges against him.