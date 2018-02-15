Florida school shooter methodically moved between classrooms to execute his victims

The 19-year-old who is accused of killing 17 people and injuring dozens more when he opened fire on a South Florida high school Wednesday afternoon was apprehended by police more than an hour after he was dropped off on campus by an Uber, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said in a press conference today.

The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school from Jan. 13, 2016 to Feb. 8, 2017, according to school records obtained by ABC Miami affiliate WPLG.

Cruz had bought the weapon allegedly used on the crime just three days after his last day attending the school, on Feb. 11, and picked it up one week later on Feb. 18, following a background check, an attorney for the gun store owner said in a statement.

An assault involving Cruz occurred on Jan. 19, 2017, the records show. On that same day, he was suspended for one day and a threat assessment was ordered for him. He had been suspended for two days one month earlier. It is unclear what the result of the threat assessment was or whether one was even conducted.

School officials declined to answer questions about Cruz's record, citing privacy rules.

Here is the timeline of how the shooting unfolded on Wednesday, according to authorities:

2:19 p.m.

Cruz was allegedly dropped off on campus by an Uber driver, around the time students were to be dismissed for the day.

Cruz then entered Building 12 by the east stairwell with a black rifle stashed inside a black, soft case, and didn't take the weapon out until he exited the staircase, Israel said.

2:21 p.m.

Cruz allegedly readied his rifle before shooting methodically into classrooms 1215, 1216 and 1214. He then went back and shot into rooms 1216, 1215 and 1213, Israel said.

Cruz then took the west stairwell to the second floor and shot one victim in room 1234, Israel said. He then took the east stairwell to the third floor, dropped his rifle and backpack, and ran down the stairs before exiting Building 12 and running toward the tennis courts.

From there, Cruz took a southbound turn on foot, crossed a field, and ran west, attempting to blend into groups of his former classmates as they fled the scene, "fearing for their lives," Israel said.

Cruz was among the students who gathered at a Walmart near the school, Israel said. There, he purchased a drink before leaving the Walmart on foot.

3:01 p.m.

Cruz went to McDonald's and sat there for a short period of time before leaving on foot, Israel said.

3:41 p.m.

Cruz is detained without incident, Israel said.

The officer who detained him, Michael Leonard of the Coconut Creek Police Department, said in an earlier press conference Thursday that he spotted someone matching the description of the shooting suspect in a residential neighborhood in Coral Springs, near the school.

Cruz looked like a "typical high school kid," Leonard said. After he saw him, he "immediately" pulled over his vehicle, and Cruz complied with his orders, he said.

Thursday afternoon

Cruz makes a brief court appearance. He is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and is being held at the Broward County Jail without bond.

Multiple vigils were being held in the Parkland area Thursday in memory of the victims who died in the attack.

