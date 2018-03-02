As the East Coast faces a nor'easter, in the West, eight states from Washington to California are under winter and flood alerts due to a major storm moving through the area.

In Montecito, California, where up to 2 inches of rain is possible, 22,000 residents have already left their homes under a mandatory evacuation order. Flash flood warnings are currently in effect.

Three inches of rain fell from Oregon to Northern California with reports of flooding in the San Francisco Bay area.

Seven feet of snow is forecast for Northern California's Sierra Nevada Mountains and even up to a foot of snow is possible in the mountains around Los Angeles.

Already, the Sierra Nevada Mountains has seen 2 feet of snow and winds gusting over 100 miles per hour.

The rain, heavy at times, will continue in Southern California through this afternoon.