7-foot snowfall expected in Sierra Nevada Mountains as Southern California faces evacuations

Mar 2, 2018, 10:08 AM ET
PHOTO: Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, March 1, 2018, near Truckee, Calif.PlayCalifornia Highway Patrol via AP
WATCH West Coast mess brings snow and more rain

As the East Coast faces a nor'easter, in the West, eight states from Washington to California are under winter and flood alerts due to a major storm moving through the area.

In Montecito, California, where up to 2 inches of rain is possible, 22,000 residents have already left their homes under a mandatory evacuation order. Flash flood warnings are currently in effect.

Three inches of rain fell from Oregon to Northern California with reports of flooding in the San Francisco Bay area.

California is dealing with heavy rains throughout the day on Friday.ABC News
California is dealing with heavy rains throughout the day on Friday.

Northeast getting slammed with heavy rain, snow from nor'easter

As East Coast gets hit by nor'easter, here's what to know about this type of storm

Seven feet of snow is forecast for Northern California's Sierra Nevada Mountains and even up to a foot of snow is possible in the mountains around Los Angeles.

The Sierra Nevada Mountains could see up to 7 feet of snow the next two days.ABC News
The Sierra Nevada Mountains could see up to 7 feet of snow the next two days.

Already, the Sierra Nevada Mountains has seen 2 feet of snow and winds gusting over 100 miles per hour.

The rain, heavy at times, will continue in Southern California through this afternoon.

Comments