Fountains freeze over across the South as powerful storm bears down

As a snowy winter storm bears down on the Southeast today, ice has already formed on fountains in some southern cities, including New Orleans, Savannah, Georgia, Waycross, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Not a bad backdrop for our chilly live shots this morning. The rain drops are starting to pick up in downtown Waycross. Temps hovering just below freezing. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/GYPJEwMH6G — Lauren Rautenkranz (@WeatherLauren) January 3, 2018

Parts of 15 states will see effects from this developing coastal storm. Winter storm watches, warnings and advisories have been issued from Florida to Maine.

Northern Florida, mostly east of Tallahassee, could get an inch of snow. This is a major event for the area; towns do not have snow removal equipment or salting trucks. The Florida State University campus in Tallahassee and public schools in Tallahassee are closed today.

In southern Georgia some areas could see up to 4 to 6 inches of snow and up to half of an inch of ice.

In Savannah, public schools are closed today as the city braces for the freezing rain and snow.

The icy mix leaves Florida and Georgia by this evening and moves into the Carolinas, where 2 to 5 inches of snow are expected.

The storm system will begin to strengthen tonight and move up the East Coast, dumping snow into the eastern mid-Atlantic states and southern New Jersey. By early Thursday morning, snow will cover Long Island and southern New England.