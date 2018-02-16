Funerals begin today for victims gunned down at Florida high school

Feb 16, 2018, 12:23 PM ET
WATCH Florida school shooting victims identified as families, community grieve

Distraught teens dressed in black were seen wiping away tears as they left the funeral of a classmate killed in a Valentine's Day massacre at a South Florida high school.

Services are beginning today for the victims who were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

The service for Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, was held this morning.

The funeral for Meadow Pollack, 18, a college-bound senior, is set for this afternoon.

They are among 17 people -- including students, a teacher and a football coach -- who were killed in the rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The suspect, a former student, was arrested and has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Alyssa's mother, Lori Alhadeff, with tears on her face, made an emotional plea in an HLN interview Thursday, urging action. "President Trump, please do something! Do something. Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!" she said.

"How do we allow a gunman to come into our children's school? How do they get through security? What security is there?" Lori Alhadeff screamed, according to CNN. "The gunman -- a crazy person -- just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child's door and starts shooting. Shooting her! And killing her!"

