Growing group of senators oppose health care bill

A growing number of Republicans are speaking out against the now-delayed Senate health care bill.

The bill already had more than enough opponents to stop a procedural vote from happening. But more Republican senators have publicly sided against the bill after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed a vote until after the Fourth of July recess. Nine senators are opposed to it (up from five) and two more have expressed serious concerns. Twenty-four senators said they are still reviewing the bill while 17 said they are either in favor of the bill or leaning that way. The Democrats in the Senate are united against the bill.

Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., both released statements after the delay was announced saying they will not support the current draft of the legislation.

And Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said in a statement: “The Senate health care bill missed the mark for Kansans and therefore did not have my support.”

Earlier holdout Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Tuesday that she may still vote against the bill even if parts of it are amended in the coming weeks.

"It’s difficult for me to see how any tinkering is going to satisfy my fundamental and deep concerns about the impact of the bill," Collins said.