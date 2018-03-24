Overcome with emotion, one Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivor, her voice shaking, led the March for Our Lives crowd in D.C. in a round of "Happy Birthday" in honor of her slain classmate, Nicholas Dworet, who would have turned 18 years old today.

Interested in Gun Control? Add Gun Control as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Gun Control news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Some in the crowd held each other close as they joined along and sang.

Powerful moment as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student leads crowd at #MarchforOurLives rally in D.C. in singing 'Happy Birthday' to Nicholas Dworet - a Parkland shooting victim who would have turned 18 today. https://t.co/O9k9JnW5pm pic.twitter.com/LBHv3qrAWd — ABC News (@ABC) March 24, 2018

Dworet, one of 17 people killed in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last month, was a passionate swimmer who was headed to the University of Indianapolis to join the university's swim team, his family said.

"He was a happy young man full of joy and life," his family said in a statement. "He dreamed of making the Olympic swim team and going to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He believed he could accomplish anything as long as he tried his best."