'Happy Birthday' sing-along at March for Our Lives protest becomes emotional

Mar 24, 2018, 2:23 PM ET
PHOTO: Demonstrators attend the March for Our Lives rally, March 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.PlayWin McNamee/Getty Images
WATCH Parkland student says politicians 'have been hitting the snooze button'

Overcome with emotion, one Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivor, her voice shaking, led the March for Our Lives crowd in D.C. in a round of "Happy Birthday" in honor of her slain classmate, Nicholas Dworet, who would have turned 18 years old today.

Some in the crowd held each other close as they joined along and sang.

Dworet, one of 17 people killed in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last month, was a passionate swimmer who was headed to the University of Indianapolis to join the university's swim team, his family said.

"He was a happy young man full of joy and life," his family said in a statement. "He dreamed of making the Olympic swim team and going to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He believed he could accomplish anything as long as he tried his best."

PHOTO: Nicholas Dworet is seen here in this undated file photo.Instagram
Nicholas Dworet is seen here in this undated file photo.

