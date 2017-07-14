Homicide charges filed in disappearance of 4 Pa. men

Two suspects have been charged with multiple counts of homicide in connection to last week's disappearance of four young men in southeast Pennsylvania, according to court documents.

The remains of Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown, were found on Wednesday in a grave 12-feet deep on a sprawling property in Bucks County owned by the parents of one of the charged suspects, Cosmo DiNardo, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township, has been missing since July 5, while Finocchiaro, Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg, and Tom Meo, 21, of Plumstead, all disappeared July 7.

DiNardo has been charged with four counts of homicide. A second suspect, identified in court documents as 20-year-old Sean Kratz, was charged with three counts of homicide in connection to the missing men, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.