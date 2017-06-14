House Speaker Paul Ryan declares 'An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us'

Jun 14, 2017, 1:58 PM ET
PHOTO: Rep. Joe Barton, center, and his sons, board the Rayburn subway in the basement of the Capitol after a shooting at the Republicans baseball practice in Alexandria, June 14, 2017. PlayTom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images
WATCH House Speaker Paul Ryan: 'We are united in our anguish'

Members of the House of Representatives gathered at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., today after the shooting at a Virginia park that injured five people, including U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

Democrats and Republicans held hands and prayed together at the start of the briefing, and leadership from both parties sat together throughout the briefing.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took to the chamber floor to encourage prayers for the victims and give praise to the "tremendous bravery" of the U.S. Capitol Police.

"We are all horrified by this dreadful attack on our friends and on our colleagues who serve and protect this country," Ryan said.

Ryan said the members of the house are "united" in their shock and anguish.

"An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us," he said.

Pelosi echoed those sentiments in her remarks, calling the shooting an "injury in the family."

GOP congressman among 5 injured in Virginia shooting while practicing for charity baseball game

Assailant who shot at GOP lawmakers had history of criminal run-ins

How the harrowing shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice in Virginia unfolded

Pelosi added that she hopes the tragedy will allow her and her fellow House members to "resolve our differences."

The House adjourned for the day after the briefing. The Congressional Baseball Game, for which Scalise and his GOP colleagues where practicing when they were attacked, will continue as planned Thursday at Nationals Park, Ryan said.

Pelosi said, "Tomorrow we'll go out on the field. We'll root for our team. We want everyone to. .. do their best. And we will use this occasion to bring us together."

President Trump was also among a wide range of politicians who reacted to the shooting, saying in a statement that he was "deeply saddened" by the attack.

"Our thoughts and prayers are the with members of Congress, their staffs, Capital Police, first responders and all others affected," Trump tweeted of the incident that left the alleged assailant dead and five people injured, including Rep. Scalise.

PHOTO: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shakes hands with President Donald Trump in the East room of the White House in Washington, March 7, 2017.Carlos Barria/Reuters/FILE
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shakes hands with President Donald Trump in the East room of the White House in Washington, March 7, 2017.

Trump also described the Louisiana Republican as a "true friend and patriot.”

Politicians and public figures took to social media to react to the shooting:

Ivanka Trump echoed her father's statement, offering prayers to Scalise and the other victims of the "tragic events."

"We are grateful for their service and their dedication to this country," she said.

In a statement, Rep. Roger Williams said a member of his staff was shot and is receiving medical attention.

Williams was not hurt in the shooting.

The Republican baseball team holds practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at the park, Williams said.

“I am praying for Representative Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria,” Sen. Tim Kaine said in a statement. “Thank you to the Capitol Police, Alexandria Police, first responders and everyone helping those harmed.”

