Howard University students are on their sixth day of protesting at the school’s administration building after revelations that six financial employees were fired for allegedly misusing institutionally-issued financial aid funds surfaced.

Students are slated to resume negotiations with university administrators on Tuesday. The historically black university's student protesters made nine demands.

The university's administration board met one of those nine demands — agreeing to extend the deadline for the $200 housing deposit for students until May 1.

HU Resist, the group leading protests, are also demanding the resignation of the school's president, Wayne Frederick along with the board of trustees. Along with resignations, they are asking the university to freeze tuition costs and publicly list administrators' salaries.

The university issued a statement Monday expressing full support of its president and trustees.

"The Council of Deans is confident that the plans, strategies, programs and activities of the University Board of Trustees and President Wayne A.I. Frederick are yielding positive results and are on a positive trajectory for a strong and positive future for our beloved institution," the statement read.

Howard University said Frederick met with students to hear concerns and answer questions on Monday. However, some student protestors said they weren't informed of a meeting and weren't invited.

Information about this meeting was not notified to protesters at all. We're heading into the 6th day of the protest and still haven't directly heard from President Frederick. His gross neglect is a yet another testament of why he's unfit for the presidency. #StudentPowerHU https://t.co/bciUEX4BUc — #StudentPowerHU ??? (@BasedKvle) April 2, 2018

After news initially broke, Frederick released a statement confirming university grants, which were not federally-funded, were given to some employees who had also received tuition remissions - or reductions.

The combined financial aid packaged exceeded the cost of attendance. The employees allegedly pocketed the excess money.

Some university students barricaded administration building doors Friday morning — only granting those with student ID's access. They also assembled in the Board of Trustee's office Friday afternoon and have occupied the building since.

It seems like as the floors go up, quieter they are. This is the third floor. As you can see, there are pillows, blankets, and even an air mattress present. pic.twitter.com/HDMEar4daw — Rebecca Johnson (@the_rebeccaj) March 30, 2018

Last Thursday, students gathered in the administrator's building to sing songs like "B**** Better Have My Money," by Grammy Award-winning pop-artist Rihanna.

Rihanna even offered her stamp of approval.

Some of the protest participants noted that they were still volunteering for charitable causes — even as the sit-in continued.