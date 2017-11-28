Fraternity social activities suspended at Indiana University until the spring

Indiana University's student-led Interfraternity Council (IFC) is suspending fraternity social events at which alcohol is served, as well as barring unsupervised new member activities until the spring, according to the university and the IFC.

University officials commended the decision, calling it a "proactive" move to help make the Greek community safer at the Bloomington campus.

Fraternity chapter presidents voted unanimously Monday evening for the suspension, which will last until Feb. 28, 2018, according to a statement from Interfraternity Council President Andrew Cowie.

"While it wasn’t immediately cleared what precipitated the vote, the move comes following the suspension of several fraternities at IU over the past few years -- most recently the Beta Eta chapter of the Sigma Nu fraternity,” according to ABC Indianapolis affiliate WRTV-TV.

"In October, the Sigma Nu national organization said its IU chapter was expected to serve a three-year suspension over violations of the school’s alcohol and hazing policies," WRTV reported.

Indiana University's self-suspension comes after fraternities and Greek life across the country have faced closures or suspensions, some resulting from deadly incidents involving alcohol or hazing. At Penn State, a 19-year-old fraternity pledge died in February after he fall down the stairs during a night of drinking at the fraternity house. Multiple former fraternity brothers are facing charges, including involuntary manslaughter and hazing.

The fraternity involved in the pledge's death, Beta Theta Pi, has since been barred from Penn State. The university also announced a string of changes, including limiting alcohol to beer and wine while banning kegs; barring daylong events; limiting social events with alcohol to no more than 10 per semester; and sanctioning Greek organizations that don't prevent underage consumption and excessive drinking.

In Louisiana, an 18-year-old LSU fraternity pledge died in September after a night of drinking at the fraternity house, resulting in charges for multiple people.

Days after the pledge's death, officials closed the fraternity involved, Phi Delta Theta. The university has also made changes: on-campus Greek events are permitted, but without alcohol, a ruling that will last until at least January 2018.

At Indiana University, Lori Reesor, vice provost for student affairs, commended the fraternity leaders' decision, which she said "allows us to take the time to work with student leaders in our Greek community and assess our policies and practices to develop a plan moving forward."

"Next week, I will meet with all IFC fraternity chapter presidents and IFC leaders to listen to their ideas about how we can strengthen our chapters," Reesor said.