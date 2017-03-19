An individual who drove up to a Secret Service checkpoint near the White House Saturday night has been detained after his vehicle was determined to be "suspicious," the Secret Service said in a statement.

It was the second security-related incident near the White House on Saturday.

"On March 18, 2017 at approximately 11:05 pm, an individual drove a vehicle up to a Secret Service checkpoint located at 15th Street and E Street NW," reads the statement. "Upon contact with the individual, U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division Officers detained the individual and declared his vehicle suspicious."

The statement continues, "In accordance with proper protocols, Secret Service personnel increased their posture of readiness."

Because this is incident is an ongoing criminal investigation, the Secret Service said it will not provide any further details at this time.

Earlier in the day, a man was detained after hopping over a bike-rack barrier along the north fence of the White House, sources familiar with the incident told ABC News.

The person did not make it over the White House fence, sources said. Sources said he wanted to deliver a letter to someone in the Trump administration.

Individual jumped bike rack on Pennsylvania Ave, not @WhiteHouse fence. Great response by @SecretService — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 18, 2017

And on March 10, an intruder scaled a White House fence. The Secret Service said Friday that last week's intruder was on the grounds for approximately 16 minutes before he was arrested.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.