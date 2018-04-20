1 injured in Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody, officials say

A suspect was taken into custody Friday following a shooting at a high school in central Florida, authorities said.

Gunshots broke out at Forest High School in Ocala, some 38 miles south of Gainesville. One person was injured in the shooting and is being treated by medics, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area and asked parents to await further direction from the school on how to pick up their children.

The shooting comes as thousands of students across the country rally against school gun violence in an event called the National School Walkout.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.