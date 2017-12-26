JetBlue plane skids off taxiway in Boston

A JetBlue plane skidded off the taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport Monday night after reportedly hitting a patch of ice.

JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, encountered the ice shortly after landing at Logan at around 7:15 p.m., skidding off the taxiway, spinning as it slid and ending up facing the opposite direction, according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB-TV.

The plane reportedly came to a stop between two taxiways.

Responding to air traffic controllers after the incident, one of the plane's pilots said, "Everything’s fine. We just skidded on the ice," according to an audio transcript.

When told that emergency personnel would be responding, the pilot said, "We just need a tow."

"No injuries have been reported at this time," a JetBlue representative told ABC News. "Buses transported customers from the aircraft to the terminal."