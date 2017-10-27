Bruce Paddock, a brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, plead not guilty in court today on charges of possessing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

Bruce Paddock was arrested in California on Wednesday. A felony complaint alleges that between Jan. 2014 and Aug. 2014, he possessed over 600 images of child or youth pornography.

A California judge did not grant bail for Bruce Paddock, who was wheeled into the courthouse in a wheelchair for his appearance.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the investigation began "after evidence was discovered inside a business" in Sun Valley, California. Police said, "[Bruce] Paddock had been squatting inside the business and after his eviction, the evidence was discovered."

When the investigation started Bruce Paddock was a transient and couldn't be located, the police said, but he was found Wednesday in North Hollywood, where he was arrested.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed one count of possession of over 600 images of child pornography and 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, police said.

Stephen Paddock carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 58 concertgoers and injuring hundreds of others, when he opened fire from a Las Vegas hotel room on Oct. 1. Stephen Paddock killed himself after the attack.