Among the 58 killed in a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night was a special education teacher, a kindergarten teacher and a nurse from Tennessee who saved his wife's life.

Here is what we know about the victims ABC News has identified.

Quinton Robbins

Quinton Robbins, 20, of Henderson, Nevada, died a few hours after the shooting, according to his girlfriend, Ally Plumlee.

Plumlee wrote on Instagram, "I love you more than life. you got hurt trying to protect me and I have no words ... I love you so much and I know I’ll see you again."

Bailey Schweitzer

Infinity Communications and Consulting, Inc.

Bailey Schweitzer, a 20-year-old from Bakersfield, California, died in the shooting, according to ABC affiliate KERO-TV.

Her employer, Infinity Communications and Consulting, Inc., in a statement described her as a "ray of sunshine" in the office.

"No one could possibly have a bad day when Bailey was around," the company said.

Neysa Tonks

Technologent

Victims Neysa Tonks leaves behind three sons, according to her employer, Las Vegas-based technology solutions company Technologent.

Technologent described Tonks as a "great mother, colleague and friend."

Carrie Barnette

Handout

Carrie Barnette, a member of the culinary team for Disney California Adventure for 10 years, died in the attack, Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Another Disney cast member, Jessica Milam, was seriously injured in the shooting, Iger said.

A senseless, horrific, act, and a terrible loss for so many. We mourn a wonderful member of the Disney family: Carrie Barnette. Tragic. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) October 3, 2017

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the tragic events in Las Vegas -– the victims of violence, the witnesses, and the friends and families mourning loved ones," Iger said.

Dorene Anderson

Facebook

Dorene Anderson was visiting Las Vegas with her husband and two daughters when she was killed, her friend, Marie English, told ABC News.

English said Anderson was the treasurer for the Cowbell CREW, a nonprofit based in Anchorage, Alaska, that supports local hockey teams.

English described Anderson as "very friendly and genuine," saying she had a "kind heart."

Jennifer Parks

Anaverde Hills School

Jennifer Parks, a teacher at Anaverde Hills, a public school in Palmdale, California, also died in the attack, the Westside Union School District announced. Parks had just entered her third year of teaching kindergarten at the school, the district said.

"She was always enthusiastic, energetic, committed and dedicated to her students, her colleagues and was so proud to be a teacher. Her spirit was something to behold," the school district said. "The students who were instructed by her knew what it was to love learning as Jennifer gave them the sense of wonder, curiosity and excitement about all they did."

The district added, "Our team of crisis counselors are at the school to assist students, staff and family from this terrible event impacting those at Anaverde Hills School or elsewhere within the school district."

Chris Roybal

WLS

Southern California resident Chris Roybal, 28, died after he was shot in the chest, ABC Chicago station WLS reported. Roybal was a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan.

Rhonda LeRocque

Facebook via AP

Rhonda LeRocque, a wife and mother to a 6-year-old girl, was among those killed, her mother, Priscilla Champagne, told reporters.

LeRocque, an active Jehovah’s Witness, worked as a nanny, and loved to cook, bake and travel, her mother said. LeRocque and her husband dreamed of moving to Hawaii.

Champagne said when she was called with the news, “I was devastated. I was in shock. No mother deserves to get a phone call like that about their baby.”

“She was enjoying country music and they were going to ... take their baby girl to Disney," Champagne said.

"She was a beautiful person," the mourning mother said. "She was perfect in every sense of the word. She was a perfect mother, a perfect daughter, perfect granddaughter, perfect sister, perfect wife. She was perfect. This is a tragic loss for this family.”

Sonny Melton

Facebook via AP

Sonny Melton, R.N., was killed in the attack, his employer, Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee, said. According to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, he died shielding his wife, Dr. Heather Melton, who survived.

"When the bullets began raining down, Sonny shielded her from danger, giving up his life to save hers," Sanders said at Monday's press briefing.

Thomas Gee, CEO at Henry County Medical Center, said in a statement, “The thoughts and prayers of the entire HCMC family are with Sonny and Heather’s families.”

Heather Melton, an orthopaedic surgeon, told NBC affiliate WSMV her husband saved her life. "He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," she said. "I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe."

The medical center said it has "provided counselors for any staff affected by this horrible incident."

"This event is a traumatic life experience for those there and those that are a part of the HCMC caring community," the medical center added. "If you are struggling to understand this event or other types of losses, HCMC has staff available at Lake Haven Behavioral Center. HCMC will be offering information and mental health tips to our partners, families and our community throughout this month as we all begin to cope with this tragedy."

Sandy Casey

Manhattan Beach Unified School District

Another victim was identified as Sandy Casey, a special education teacher in Manhattan Beach, California.

Michael Matthews, superintendent of Schools at the Manhattan Beach Unified School District, said several other members of the school community were at the concert, including a principal and school psychologists.

"This is unbelievably sad and tragic," Matthews said in a letter to families. "We wanted to let you know so that you can be prepared to support your children and to help them process this information. As you can imagine, this loss is impacting many of our staff members deeply, and while we collectively grieve, we will be working to provide support to everyone affected."

Matthews said counselors will be available to provide support for students, teachers and parents.

Heather Alvarado

Facebook via AP

Heather Alvarado, 32, was a mother of three. She most recently lived in Colorado and had previously lived in Riverside, California.

Her aunt said Alvarado was initially listed as missing after her phone was lost in the aftermath of the Sunday night attack. But the family found out the tragic news early Monday.

Denise Burditus

Facebook

West Virginia resident Denise Burditus died in her husband's arms. Tony Burditus wrote on Facebook that he lost his wife of 32 years, who was a mother of two and soon-to-be grandmother of five.

Susan Smith

Simi Valley School District

Simi Valley Unified School District employee Susan Smith was also killed while attending the concert.

Smith had worked at the Vista Elementary School in Simi Valley, California, for three years and the school district for 16 years, a spokesperson for the school district told ABC News.

Lisa Romero-Muniz

Lisa Romero/Facebook

Lisa Romero-Muniz, a discipline secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico, also died in the attack, the school confirmed.

Rachael Parker

Manhattan Beach Police Department

Rachael Parker was among two employees from California's Manhattan Beach Police Department who were shot, according to a police press release. Parker, a records technician, died in the hospital, police said.

"She was employed with the Manhattan Police Department for 10 years and will be greatly missed," the press release read.

The other department employee who was shot -- a sworn police officer -- suffered minor injuries, police said.

Dana Gardner

WLS

Dana Gardner, 52, a mother of three, also died in the attack.

Gardner's daughter, Kayla, was with her during the shooting but was not injured, Gardner's sister, Amber Harton, told ABC News.

Charleston Hartfield

Nevada Office of the Military

Charleston Hartfield, a Nevada Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class, was attending the concert when he was shot and killed, the Nevada National Guard said.

“Charleston Hartfield lived to serve the public and protect his family," Brig. Gen. William Burks, the adjutant general of the Nevada National Guard, said in a statement. "He is the epitome of a citizen-soldier.”

Brig. Gen. Zachary Doser, commander, Nevada Army National Guard, said in the statement, “Sgt. 1st Class Hartfield epitomizes everything good about America and those who wear the uniform representative of the most powerful Army in the world."

Hannah Ahlers

WLS

Another victim was Hannah Ahlers, a 35-year-old mother of three from Murrieta, California, according to WLS.

Jordan McIldoon

CTV

Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, was killed in the mass shooting, CTV reported.

Angela Gomez

Riverside Unified School District

Riverside Polytechnic High School in California confirmed that Angela Gomez, a former student who graduated in 2015, died in the shooting.

Jessica Klymchuk

Facebook via AP

Victim Jessica Klymchuk was an educational assistant, librarian and bus driver at St. Stephen’s Catholic school in Alberta, Canada, according to her employer, the superintendent’s office of the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

Alberta Minister of Education David Eggen tweeted, "I'm devastated to learn that one of the victims of last night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas was an EA, librarian & bus driver for @HFCRD37 [Holy Family Catholic Regional Division]."

Erick Silva

Facebook

Victim Erick Silva, 21, lived in Las Vegas and worked for the Contemporary Services Corporation, according to his stepsister, Daisy Hernandez.

Christiana Duarte

Facebook

Christiana Duarte of California was among the victims, her family said.

Duarte, 22, was with her brother’s girlfriend at the time of the shooting, according to the Daily Breeze.

According to the Daily Breeze, Duarte graduated from the University of Arizona and worked as a fan services associate for the Los Angeles Kings.

Michelle Vo

New York Life

Michelle Vo of Pasadena, California, was among the victims, according to her employer.

“Like all Americans, we are shocked and saddened at the terrible tragedy that has unfolded in Las Vegas," a New York Life spokesperson said. "Our grief is deepened by knowing that a member of the New York Life family, Michelle Vo, an agent in our Greater Pasadena office, was among those killed. During this terrible time, our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones.”

Brennan Stewart

Family handout

Brennan Stewart was also killed in the attack, according to his friend, Jeremy Jones.

"We had hope and were desperately searching for him all night and day until we got the news," Jones said. "Brennan was a best friend of mine. He is one of two brothers, and I have been best friends with him and his brother for 20 years."

Austin Davis

facebook

Austin Davis, 29, was among the victims, according to a GoFundMe page established by his friend, Katelyn Hood.

Hood wrote that Davis' parents headed to Las Vegas the moment they heard their only child was potentially hurt.

"Not being able to find him in the chaos, they ended up waiting 20+ hours in the hospital to even know if their son and loved one was alive," she wrote. "Their bond as a family is unlike anything I've ever witnessed. .... Their pride and joy to every extent. They raised the best son."

"Austin met his high school sweetheart 9 years ago, Aubree," Hood wrote. "My heart hurts for them more than words can describe. Austin was my best friend, my sons god father."

John Phippen

John Phippen, a father of six, was among the victims, ABC station KABC in Los Angeles reported.

Phippen, 56, of Santa Clarita, California, was in the crowd with his adult son, Travis, who was injured, KABC reported.

KABC reported that "Phippen had been supporting three of his children, between the ages of 15 and 24, since the death of his second wife three years ago."

Paul Nagyivanyi told KABC that Phippen was a "once-in-a-lifetime friend."

Tom Day Jr.

Facebook

Tom Day Jr. died from the shooting, said one of his daughters, Kelsey-Lee Day.

Melissa Ramirez

Facebook

Victim Melissa Ramirez graduated from Cal State Bakersfield in 2014.

CSUB President Horace Mitchell said, “We are terribly saddened to learn that we lost a member of our CSUB family in this senseless act of violence. Our entire CSUB campus community is heartbroken, and we send our deepest sympathies to Melissa Ramirez’s family and friends.”

Flags at CSUB were lowered to half staff in her honor.

Stacee Etcheber

Facebook

Victim Stacee Etcheber, mother to a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, was at the concert with her husband Vinnie Etcheber, a San Francisco police officer, ABC station KGO reported.

Vinnie Etcheber told his wife to run as he helped victims, said the officer's brother, Al Etcheber, according to KGO.

"She probably didn't run too far, she probably turned right back around and wanted to be there with her husband that's just the person she was," Al Etcheber said, according to KGO.

Stacee Etcheber was missing after the concert; the family later learned she died.

Steve Berger

EFS Advisors

Victim Steve Berger was a father of three from Minnesota, according to ABC affiliate KSTP.

"Steve was the most humble guy," his father, Richard Berger, said, according to KSTP. "Just a great father."

He was in Las Vegas with friends to celebrate his 44th birthday, KSTP reported.

Kurt Von Tillow

Kurt Von Tillow, a husband, father and grandfather from northern California, was among the victims, according to ABC affiliate KXTV in Sacramento. He was with his wife at the time, who was not injured, KXTV said.

His family told KXTV he loved golf and was very patriotic, always wearing red, white and blue.

Carrie Parsons

Carrie Parsons, 31, a Seattle woman who loved country music, was on a girls trip when she died at the concert, according to ABC affiliate KOMO in Seattle.

She worked as a recruiter and recently got engaged in Hawaii, KOMO reported.

Victor Link

Family handout

Victor Link, 52, of California, had just returned from a Europe trip with his fiance when he headed to Las Vegas, according to the Orange County Register.

Link is survived by his adopted adult son, Christian Link, who in a Facebook post promised to accomplish the goals he had set with his dad, the Orange County Register reported.

Lisa Patterson

Victim Lisa Patterson of California was a mother of three, a family friend said.

She was a "constant presence" at the local girls softball league, where she and her husband, Bob, "spent endless hours donating their time and energy to help the girls of our community," according to a GoFundMe page.

Cameron Robinson

Cameron Robinson, 28, who worked as a management analyst for the city of Las Vegas, attended the concert with his boyfriend, according to The New York Times.

Robinson died in his boyfriend's arms, The New York Times said.

Tara Roe

Sophia Models

Victim Tara Roe, 34, of Canada, was in Las Vegas with her husband and another couple, her aunt Val Rodgers said, according to CTV.

Roe was a model and also worked as an educational assistant for a school district, CTV said.

"She was a wonderful mother and our family is going to miss her dearly," Rodgers said, according to CTV.

Calla Medig

Facebook via AP

Victim Calla Medig, 28, of Canada, took time off from her job at a Moxie's restaurant to attend the music festival, her boss Scott Collingwood said, according to CTV.

"She was kind of a rock and, as of Thursday, she would have been our newest manager," Collingwood said, according to CTV. "A lot of us around here have super heavy hearts and we already miss her."

Bill Wolfe Jr.

Family handout

Bill Wolfe Jr. of Pennsylvania was among the victims, according to the Shippensburg Police Department.

The police department said in a Facebook post, "It is with the most of broken hearts, the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife Robyn share that Bill has been confirmed to be among the deceased. ... Please continue to hold our entire family as well as those affected across the nation in your unending prayers."

According to ABC station WPVI in Philadelphia, Wolfe coached for Shippensburg Little League and Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling.

WPVI said the little league board said in a statement, "His leadership, enthusiasm, and care and concern for these children will be greatly missed and certainly never forgotten in this community."

Candice Bowers

Candice Bowers, a mother of three, is among the dead, her friend said.

"Candice left this world doing what she loved, dancing to country music among loved ones," a GoFundMe page said. "She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her."

Jordyn Rivera

CSUSB

Jordyn Rivera, a fourth-year student at Cal State San Bernardino's Health Care Management program, was among the dead.

CSUSB President Tomas D. Morales said in a statement, "I personally got a chance to know her when we spent time together last summer in London during the summer abroad program. As one of her faculty members noted, we will remember and treasure her for her warmth, optimism, energy, and kindness."

"This is a devastating loss for the entire CSUSB family," Morales said. "In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with Jordyn’s family, friends and all who knew her."

Adrian Murfitt

Avonna Murfit via AP

Adrian Murfitt, 35, a commercial fisherman from Anchorage, Alaska, was among those killed, his friend Ian Anderson told ABC News.

Murfitt's best friend, Brian MacKinnon, wrote on Facebook that Murfitt died in his arms, according to the Alaska Dispatch News.

"He was always happy," MacKinnon said, according to the Alaska Dispatch News. "He was just a top-notch friend."

The Sunday night shooting has become the deadliest in modern U.S. history. Besides the 58 fatalities, over 500 people were injured. Police said that after the shooting, the lone suspect was found dead when authorities stormed his Mandalay Bay hotel room.

ABC News' Dominick Proto, Teri Whitcraft, Zunaira Zaki, Jessica Puckett, Mya Green and Emilie Richardson contributed to this report.