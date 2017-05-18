North Carolina's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said on Tuesday he will soon issue an executive order to improve protections for LGBT residents in the state. The announcement comes after Cooper signed a bill in March to partially repeal the state's controversial "bathroom bill," or HB2, which among other things barred transgender individuals from using public bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

While Cooper campaigned against the bill signed by his predecessor, once in office, some civil rights groups nonetheless criticized the governor for compromising with state Republicans and allowing some of the provisions of HB2 to remain in place.

Gerry Broome/AP Photo

In light of Gov. Cooper's new announcement to increase protections for LGBT residents in the state, we've put together a timeline of recent moments from North Carolina's long-standing and controversial battle for LGBT rights.

Oct. 10, 2014: A U.S. District Court judge struck down North Carolina's ban of same-sex marriages by ruling that such prohibition was unconstitutional.

Jan. 28, 2015: The North Carolina Senate filed a bill, known as SB2, which allows magistrates to recuse themselves from performing marriages "based on any sincerely held religious objections."

The bill was vetoed by then Republican Gov. Pat McCrory on May 28, 2015. That veto was later overridden on June 11, 2015, by the North Carolina House of Representatives.

March 23, 2016: The Public Facilities Privacy and Security Act, commonly known as House Bill 2 or HB2, was signed into law Gov. Pat McCrory.

Many critics argued that the legislation was one of the most anti-LGBT bills in the country. Under HB2, local municipalities were prevented from establishing their own rules prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in housing and public accommodations. The law ordered all public schools, government agencies, and public college campuses to require multiple-occupancy bathrooms and changing facilities be designated for use only by people based on their "biological sex" as stated on their birth certificate.

HB2, which became known as the "bathroom bill," sparked protests, legal battles, and high-profile backlash. In July 2016, the NBA announced it was moving its 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte over concerns about the law.

The Associated Press previously estimated that a continuation of HB2 would have cost North Carolina approximately $3.76 billion in the loss of businesses, jobs and consumer spending over the course of 12 years.

March 30, 2017: After long-standing backlash from the 2016 "bathroom bill," lawmakers in North Carolina reached an agreement to repeal parts of the bill, which will prevent local governments, schools, and others from regulating multi-stall bathrooms, showers, and changing areas. It would also ban cities from enacting their own nondiscrimination ordinances for nearly four years.

Human Rights Campaign, a civil rights organization that advocates for LGBT equality, nonetheless criticized the compromise and called it a "backroom deal" that was done for "political expediency."

April 11, 2017: Three Republican state legislators introduced the Uphold Historical Marriage Act, which argues that despite the 2015 Supreme Court ruling making same-sex marriage legal across the United States, individual states should be allowed to make their own marriage laws.

May 10, 2017: In a federal appeals court, the state of North Carolina defended the law that lets magistrates refuse to perform marriages because of religious beliefs. The state argued that the law does not negate the state's adherence to same-sex marriage overall. The case was brought after a couple said they had the right to sue the state for spending public money to pay for magistrates to travel to perform same-sex marriages if magistrates in others areas recuse themselves.

May 16, 2017: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he will act on his own to issue an executive order that expands protections for LGBT rights in the state.