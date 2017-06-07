Man accused of making bomb threats against JCCs will plead guilty

Jun 7, 2017, 9:55 AM ET

The disgraced reporter accused of making bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers across the country is set to plead guilty to cyberstalking charges on June 12, according to a new court filing.

Juan Thompson, a St. Louis native, who was fired from The Intercept, initially pleaded not guilty to accusations that he made at least eight of the phoned-in threats to JCCs and Jewish schools as part of a convoluted plot against an ex-girlfriend.

In one threat made Feb. 1, Thompson allegedly said he was “eager for Jewish Newtown,” according to court documents.

The JCC Association said there have been nearly 150 bomb threats made against Jewish community centers and schools nationwide since the beginning of the year.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment.