Man who allegedly shot, stabbed future mother-in-law to death appears in court

An Ohio man who allegedly shot and stabbed to death his fiancee's mother days before he was set to get married made his first appearance in court this morning.

Melinda Pleskovic, 49, a sixth-grade teacher in Strongsville, Ohio, near Cleveland, died from gunshot wounds and sharp-force injuries after she was found in her home on Oct. 23, according to police. Her husband, Bruce Pleskovic, and her daughter's fiance, Jeffrey Scullin Jr., both called 911 that night, saying they just arrived home and found her in a pool of blood. Scullin had been living at the victim's home, police said.

Scullin said in a 911 call, "Somebody's been attacked in my house."

"Mel Pleskovic was attacked," Scullin told the dispatcher. "We just came home, she was on the kitchen floor ... she's not moving ... she has blood all around her."

Bruce Pleskovic told a 911 dispatcher, "I just got in the door with my new son-in-law,"

"I think someone killed my wife," he said. "Looks like she has stab wounds on her back."

WEWS

WEWS

ABC's Cleveland affiliate WEWS reported that Scullin was a pallbearer for Melinda Pleskovic's funeral.

Scullin, 20, was arrested on Tuesday, charged with aggravated murder.

Scullin made his first appearance in court today from jail. Bond was set at $1 million and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13. He did not enter a plea.

The slain teacher, who most recently worked at Strongsville Middle School, had been with the district for the last 27 years, Strongsville Schools Superintendent Cameron Ryba said.

Hannah Lipowski, who was a sixth-grade student of Pleskovic's five years ago, described her as "one of the most lighthearted, kindhearted women I have had the pleasure of knowing."

"She is the one teacher that remained a part of students' lives as they left her classroom," Lipowski said.

"The community will miss her tremendously," Lipowski added.