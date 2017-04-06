One man’s inconvenience at a southern California convenience store led to a major meltdown.

Police in Santa Ana, California, say the customer was trying to purchase a pack of M&M candy when his debit card was declined.

Security footage released by the Santa Ana Police Department show the man’s explosive reaction, which included taking a swing at the store clerk, cash register and other pieces of store equipment within his reach.

The incident occurred on Feb. 11 and resulted in $700 of store damage, according to police.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the candy-craving suspect.