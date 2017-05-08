A Chelsea, Massachusetts, man will be charged with two counts of murder in connection with the killings of two Boston doctors who were found dead in their penthouse apartment Friday night, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said this morning.

The suspect, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, was found by officers who responded to a 911 call about a gunman at the Macallen Building in South Boston Friday night. The suspect immediately began firing at the officers when they confronted him, causing authorities to fire back, police said. The suspect was shot multiple times and, after a violent struggle, was placed in custody and hospitalized, police said.

The victims were identified as Richard Field, 49, and Lina Bolanos, 38, who were engaged, according to Bolanos' employer.

Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Mass. Eye and Ear, said John Fernandez, president and CEO of Mass. Eye and Ear.

"Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life," Fernandez said in a statement. "We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss."

Field "was a guiding vision" at the North Shore Pain Management practice which he helped create in 2010, the practice said in a statement. Before that he worked as an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at Beverly Hospital and Brigham and Woman's Hospital.

"Dr. Field was noted for his tireless devotion to his patients, staff and colleagues," the practice said. "He was a valued member of the medical community and a tremendous advocate for his patients. His tragic and sudden passing leaves an inescapable void in all of us. Our deepest thoughts are with his friends and family."

ABC News' Josh Hoyos and Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.