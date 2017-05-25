What happens when a man on a flight says he can't sit next to a woman

Renee Rabinowitz was all set up in her business-class seat for the El Al flight 28 that would take more than 10 hours to get her from Newark to Tel Aviv when she was asked to move.

According to the group representing Rabinowitz, prior to departure, a flight attendant offered her another seat at the front of the section. Rabinowitz accepted, but would later question why she was asked to switch seats. The flight crew would not answer her. So she approached the man who would have been sitting next to her, had she kept her seat.

The ultra-Orthodox Jewish man assigned to the next seat over did not want to sit next to her, as his interpretation of Jewish law forbade him from even inadvertent physical contact with a woman, according to Rabinowitz's representatives.

Rabinowitz, an 81-year-old retired Holocaust survivor, says she felt wronged from the December 2015 incident. Not personally, but as a woman -- according to the Israel Religious Action Center, the legal arm to a liberal religious advocacy group in Israel.

The group, known as IRAC, is representing Rabinowitz in her Israeli lawsuit against the national airline of Israel, accusing it of discrimination.

Although El Al Airlines did not respond to multiple ABC News' requests for comment, following the incident, an El Al spokesperson told The New York Times that that “any discrimination between passengers is strictly prohibited.”

“El Al flight attendants are on the front line of providing service for the company’s varied array of passengers,” the statement said. “In the cabin, the attendants receive different and varied requests and they try to assist as much as possible, the goal being to have the plane take off on time and for all the passengers to arrive at their destination as scheduled.”

Steven Beck, deputy director of IRAC, says that what happened to Rabinowitz happens on the New York to Tel Aviv route on a weekly basis, and possibly even more often during Jewish holidays.

Beck suggests that airlines often make accommodations based on gender discrimination, but that racial discrimination is similarly illegal and never accommodated.

"If somebody said, 'I refuse to sit next to a man who is black,' I imagine they would be taken off the plane," Beck told ABC News.

An increasing number of passengers have shared their stories with U.S. and Israeli media of dust-ups with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men trying to abide by their interpretations of Jewish law and women saying they are standing up for their civil rights.

According to The New York Times, Laura Heywood, 42, was flying to London when she was asked to swap her middle seat with her husband so a man with the window seat could sit next to him instead.

In a time when people feel increasingly motivated to seize opportunities to take a stand for their beliefs, Heywood refused.

Her husband prefers the aisle seat in order to alleviate some of the stress of flying. “I wasn’t going to put his comfort for no good reason above my husband’s,” she told The Times.

IRAC views this as a civil rights issue and even tried to put signs up at El Al's gates at Newark Liberty International Airport urging women not to give up their seats, and if asked to, to demand to know why. The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey denied that request.

The Port Authority told IRAC that the proposed advertisement did not adhere to their advertising requirements, according to a letter obtained by ABC News. Advertisements at Newark Liberty International Airport are limited to promoting an item or service, attending an event, or soliciting charitable contributions, the letter states.

Efforts based in both the United States and Israel have surfaced, urging the airlines to refrain from making such accommodations, including a Change.org petition and a spoof video titled "The In-Flight Safety Video El Al Should Show."

The airlines find themselves in a difficult spot; trying to balance their commitment to respecting people's religious beliefs and avoiding accusations of tolerating gender discrimination.

Airlines for America, the industry's leading U.S. trade group, declined to comment on this story.

Two airline officials from major U.S.-based air carriers, who spoke to ABC News on the condition of anonymity, said some similar incidents occur on flights in or out of Muslim-majority nations, but the vast majority occur on flights in or out of Israel.

Spokespersons for multiple carriers out of Muslim-majority countries did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

In 2014, the United Kingdom-based Independent reported that a group of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men refused to sit next to women and held up a flight from New York to Tel Aviv.

The group, according to the Independent, eventually agreed to sit in their assigned seats for departure, but "jumped out" once the fasten-seatbelt sign was turned off.

Another passenger described the disturbance as an "11-hour long nightmare."

Dr. Samuel Goldman, executive director of George Washington University's Loeb Institute for Religious Freedom, suggested such a dramatic series of events is likely the exception rather than the rule.

"Most ultra-Orthodox Jews are not interested in imposing their will on others or creating problems," said Goldman. "I don't deny that problems emerge and I'm sure some of these stories are true, but I wonder how common they really are."

Goldman said airlines should make clear what accommodations they can and cannot provide in their terms of service, but when a passenger is faced with a request to help accommodate someone's religious beliefs, "I would encourage to the greatest degree possible, that people confronted with these requests to be tolerant."

"Unless you have a specific reason. ... Be a mensch, why not help out?" he said.

Goldman said it is unlikely ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are unaware that their gender norms are atypical in the U.S., but it is more likely that some Americans may see the requests as "tyrannical."

He urged passengers to be tolerant; that the ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are just trying to live in accordance with their interpretation of Jewish law, he said.

One of the airline officials who spoke to ABC News said ultra-Orthodox Jewish men who frequently travel typically know to request such a seat accommodation when they book their flight. In such an event, the airline will do its best to accommodate it, but cannot guarantee that it will.

In the event that a man makes such a request after they have boarded, they airline will seek a solution, but will not force anyone to move. In the vast majority of cases, someone voluntarily switches seats and the flight goes on without delay, according to the two officials.

Hamilton Morris, a journalist from Brooklyn, agreed to switch with a Hasidic Jewish man on his flight who was assigned to a seat between two women -- although he said he wasn't thrilled to move to a middle seat.

Some instances can cause a much longer delay because some men refuse to even speak to a female flight attendant, requiring the crew to find a male staff member to negotiate a solution.

That was the case with one event in 2016 reported by the Orange County Register. Mary Campos, a 47-year-old of Orange County, California, said she was handed a new seat assignment right before boarding her United flight because "the two men who have been assigned next to her have cultural beliefs that prevent them from being near or talking to a woman."

The Register reported that the men were Buddhist monks and that a flight attendant on the flight told Campos at the time that she was insulted. "You’d be surprised at some of the stuff we have to put up with.”

According to local media reports at the time, United Airlines released a statement regarding the incident: “We regret that Ms. Campos was unhappy with the handling of the seat assignments on her flight. United holds our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and has zero tolerance for discrimination.”

United Airlines did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, told ABC News while they are respectful of different cultures and religions, "A plane is not a public space."

"An individual's religious preference cannot overrule or impede the safety and rights of everyone on board," said Nelson. She went on to suggest that no matter what your customs are, you must listen to flight attendant instructions. "In other words, this case requires the man to recognize the woman in charge."

The frequency of which an airline passenger requests to change seats due to their religious beliefs, or a customer complains of such a request, is unclear.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and Airlines for America, as well as their international aviation counterparts, do not keep such statistics.

Discrimination complaints reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation have generally declined since 2011 regarding both domestic and foreign air carriers. In 2016, DOT reported 94 total discrimination complaints against both domestic and foreign carriers, making up .5 percent of all complaints against air carriers. In 2011, discrimination complaints made up 1.1% of all airline complaints to DOT.

DOT data indicates El Al Airlines only received one discrimination complaint between 2012 and 2016. El Al's data was not available for 2011.

DOT spokesperson Caitlin Harvey reiterated to ABC News that federal law prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex or ancestry. She did not say if the aforementioned events violated federal law.