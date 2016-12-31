A manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect who fatally shot a Pennsylvania state trooper Friday night while investigating a domestic-related incident, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police wrote on its Facebook page, "PSP regrets to announce that Trooper Landon Weaver was tragically shot and killed while investigating a domestic-related incident at a home on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township, Huntingdon County around 6:30 p.m. on December 30th."

Weaver joined the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015. He is 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

Pennsylvania State Police said it is searching for Jason Robison, 32, "in relation" to Weaver's shooting. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement, "On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, Frances and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Trooper Weaver and all members of the State Police across Pennsylvania in this moment of tragedy. Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve."

He added, "The State Police are our best and bravest Pennsylvanians, who risk their lives to keep all of our families safe. I just spoke with Commissioner Tyree Blocker and have full confidence that the person who committed this senseless act of violence will be captured and brought to justice. As the search continues, all of our law enforcement officers involved are in the thoughts of all Pennsylvanians."