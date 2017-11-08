Manhunt underway after homicide suspect, 2 others escape from Tennessee jail

A manhunt is underway in Tennessee after a homicide suspect and two other people allegedly escaped from a county jail today, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Dylan Cecil Ferguson, 20, who faces charges including criminal homicide for a man's death last year, should be considered armed and dangerous, the TBI said.

TOP 10 ALERT: This homicide suspect has escaped from a local jail and is on the run! He may be with two other escapees in a stolen, white, 1990 Ford F-250, TN tag: 3B5-7V2. Spot him? Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND! Please RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/77Emm33kIw — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 8, 2017

He allegedly escaped with two other individuals, Jeffrey Strong and Matt White, from the Macon County Jail, which is about 60 miles northeast of Nashville. The TBI said "all three subjects may be traveling in a stolen, white, 1990 Ford F-250 with Tennessee tag 3B5-7V2."

TOP 10 FUGITIVE SEARCH: We have confirmed this to be the stolen truck the escapees, including Dylan Ferguson, may be traveling in right now. Spot it? Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/GPplM2X0LD — Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) November 8, 2017

Ferguson has been added to the TBI's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.

He is described by the TBI as a white man with brown hair and green eyes who stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Ferguson's whereabouts is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to his arrest.