Manhunt underway after homicide suspect, 2 others escape from Tennessee jail

Nov 8, 2017, 1:46 PM ET
PHOTO: Dylan Ferguson is seen in this undated photo released by The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Dylan Ferguson is seen in this undated photo released by The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A manhunt is underway in Tennessee after a homicide suspect and two other people allegedly escaped from a county jail today, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Dylan Cecil Ferguson, 20, who faces charges including criminal homicide for a man's death last year, should be considered armed and dangerous, the TBI said.

He allegedly escaped with two other individuals, Jeffrey Strong and Matt White, from the Macon County Jail, which is about 60 miles northeast of Nashville. The TBI said "all three subjects may be traveling in a stolen, white, 1990 Ford F-250 with Tennessee tag 3B5-7V2."

2 years ago, a pair of killers made a prison break straight out of 'Shawshank Redemption'

California inmates' daring jail escape captured on newly released video

12 Alabama inmates used peanut butter to trick worker in their escape from jail: Sherifff

Ferguson has been added to the TBI's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.

He is described by the TBI as a white man with brown hair and green eyes who stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Ferguson's whereabouts is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to his arrest.