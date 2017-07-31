Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing Minnesota financial adviser

A manhunt is underway in Minnesota for a man who gave himself the first name "Lucifer" who is suspected of killing a 47-year-old financial adviser this weekend.

The Mendota Heights Police Department said there is no known connection between the suspect, 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen, and the victim, 47-year-old Beverly Cory, who was killed in the St. Paul suburb of Mendota Heights on Saturday.

The police said Sunday that authorities were working on several leads and that Nguyen is believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to The Associated Press, authorities said Nguyen was armed Saturday when he went into a house in Mendota Heights and demanded money from a woman. Nguyen then allegedly led police on a car chase, crashed and fled into a senior living center, where he allegedly forced employees into a closet at gunpoint, the AP reported.

Police said Nguyen then left the senior center and went to a nearby office building where he allegedly shot and killed Cory, a financial adviser who worked in the building, the AP reported.

Sally Greshowak, who said she was a client of Cory's, told ABC affiliate KSTP in Minneapolis and St. Paul, "She would do anything to help anyone. ... She was a wonderful lady. Just wonderful."

The Mendota Heights Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday, "On a personal note, we didn't know the victim but we did speak with her family and friends. If she was half as amazing, caring, and resilient as they are, the world lost an amazing soul."

Twenty years ago, Nguyen's first and middle names were legally changed from "Hoang Thanh" to "Lucifer Vincent," according to court records. His last name, Nguyen, has remained the same.

Anyone with information about Nguyen or his whereabouts is asked to call the Dakota County Sheriff's Office at 651-322-2323.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.