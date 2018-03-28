Manslaughter charges dismissed in Penn State hazing case

A Pennsylvania judge has dismissed involuntary manslaughter charges against five former Penn State fraternity brothers after a several-day hearing in the case of the death of pledge Tim Piazza.

The hearing was to determine if there was enough evidence to go to trial for 11 of the 26 men who were facing charges in connection with Piazza's fatal fall.

Piazza, a 19-year-old sophomore, died after falling down stairs at the Beta Theta Pi house on Feb. 2, 2017. The fraternity has since been barred from Penn State.

Video of Piazza chugging vodka, beer and wine in an alleged hazing ritual at the house the night of the fatal fall was part of the evidence prosecutors introduced in court on Monday. Pledges are seen on video playing beer pong, and every time a pledge misses a shot, he is handed a beer to chug. Piazza at one point is seen stumbling and staggering.

Piazza fell down the stairs after participating in that alleged alcohol-fueled hazing ritual at the frat house, but brothers didn't call 911 until the morning of Feb. 3, about 12 hours after Piazza's fall, according to a report on the grand jury's investigation.

He died on Feb. 4 of traumatic brain injuries.

Prosecutors claim the frat brothers then tried to cover up the alleged hazing and underage drinking.

One former fraternity member allegedly texted his girlfriend "drink hazing can send me to jail," and "I don't want to go to jail for this,” prosecutors said. "I think we are f-----," he added.

Another text read, "Make sure the pledges keep quiet about last night and this situation."

