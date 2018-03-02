A massive nor’easter is pummeling the East Coast, halting travel as it brings damaging winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain and inland snow to 15 states.

The storm has strengthened rapidly today, undergoing what's known as bombogenesis or "bombing out," when a low-pressure system drops 24 millibars in 24 hours. Dubbed a "bomb cyclone," the catchphrase was coined earlier this year as a nickname for another nor’easter back in early January.

Spotted by @NOAASatellites' #GOES16 satellite: today's #noreaster is seen spinning off the Atlantic Northeast. This storm is slamming the East Coast with intense winds, snow, rain and hail. More: https://t.co/xEZIiarvDQ pic.twitter.com/ma6vddiSCO — NASA (@NASA) March 2, 2018

At least one person has died in the storm. A six-year-old boy died in Virginia after a tree fell on his family’s home, officials said.

The latest

It’s snowing across much of the interior northeast this afternoon, including Syracuse and Albany, New York; New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. Sussex County, New Jersey, has already seen 10 inches of snow.

Very snowy outside my parent's house in Pennsylvania ?? pic.twitter.com/ilrjvwQJop — Amanda Maile (@Amanda__Maile) March 2, 2018

New York City is seeing a mix of rain, snow, sleet and winds.

Connecticut and Boston are getting hit with heavy rain, flooding and whipping winds. The highest wind recorded so far was 78 mph in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, and in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

Winds picking up in Houghs Neck in Quincy. Splash over and swollen seas. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/Ehq5ECW3E9 — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) March 2, 2018

High wind warnings

High wind warnings remain in effect with gusts from 50 to at least 65 mph from the Carolinas to Massachusetts.

Over 600,000 customers are without power from Massachusetts to Virginia.

In Pennsylvania, a school bus was toppled over by high winds. No students were on board, and the driver's injuries were minor.

Authorities lift a toppled school bus, blown over by high winds from a nor'easter. There were no students on board, but the driver suffered minor injuries. https://t.co/UeYze2Y47i pic.twitter.com/iisJ98tMAl — ABC News (@ABC) March 2, 2018

In Tewksbury, Massachusetts, a driver escaped with non-life-threatening injuries after a tree fell on this car, officials said.

East St will remain closed until the tree and utilities are cleared from the road. Sole occupant of this vehicle was transported by @TewksburyFire w/apparent non life threatening injuries. #Tewksbury TPD47 pic.twitter.com/RjjmP6vwZo — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) March 2, 2018

In Washington, D.C., winds reached 71 mph at Dulles Airport and 62 mph at Reagan International Airport.

Prince William County Public Schools in the Washington, D.C., area are closed today due to high wind warnings.

The federal government has also shuttered all of its offices.

Travel at a standstill

Over 1,000 flights have been canceled in the United States today, according to FlightAware. Nearly half of all scheduled flights at New York City's LaGuardia Airport have been canceled today, the airport said.

Amtrak said it is temporarily suspending service along the Northeast corridor.

Flooding in Massachusetts

Coastal flood alerts are in effect from Maryland to Maine, with major and possibly record coastal flooding expected in Boston area tonight into Saturday.

The third highest tide on record happened today at Boston Harbor, reaching 14.67 feet.

"Do not try to drive through the water!" the Duxbury Fire Department in Massachusetts said. "This person needed to be rescued from their vehicle."

Do not try to drive through the water!! This person needed to be rescued from their vehicle within the last 15 minutes. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/trqntokli7 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) March 2, 2018

DXFD HW 9 seeing considerable flooding already in #Duxbury well before high tide. #noreaster #flooding pic.twitter.com/c38XakZqfD — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) March 2, 2018

“I can’t stress this enough: This is not a snowstorm, but it’s a heck of a storm and people need to take it seriously,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said at a news conference Thursday night.

Not even high tide yet and huge waves crashing into homes along #Scituate coast. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/KwupRZiUkB — Sera Congi (@seracongi) March 2, 2018

The forecast

Blizzard warnings have been issued for parts of upstate New York, which could see 50 mph winds, whiteout conditions, an additional foot of snow this afternoon.

Parts of New York, Pennsylvania and northwest New Jersey could see 1 to 2 feet of snow through this evening.

By tonight the nor’easter will pull away, leaving lingering rain and snow for coastal spots from Atlantic City to Boston.

By early Saturday morning, the region will be much drier, but the threat of winds and coastal flooding will remain into mid-day Saturday.