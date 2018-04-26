If you've ever wanted to "roll out" like one of the Autobots from the hit media franchise "Transformers," you might be able to soon!

Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

Japanese engineers unveiled a robot that can shape-shift into a sports car in about 30 seconds, and can actually carry people on board. They're calling it the first accomplishment of its kind in the history of robots, according to Reuters.

Toru Hanai/Reuters

The “J-deite RIDE” robot stands over 12 feet tall, and can carry two passengers in both its car and humanoid form. It can walk at a speed of 0.06 miles per hour, or run on its four wheels.

The robot is the brainchild of Kenji Ishida, CEO of Brave Robotics, who created the project with Asratec, a robot consulting firm, and Sansei Technologies, a company that manufactures roller coasters. Ishida said he was inspired by his love of transforming robots from childhood anime movies.

Toru Hanai/Reuters

“I grew up believing that robots had to be capable of such things, which became my motivation to develop this robot,” Ishida told Reuters.

Ishida hopes that people will not see the robot as an "expensive toy," but rather something that inspires others and encourage animation.

Developers say they will begin utilizing the technology in an entertainment capacity, such as parade or amusement park attractions.