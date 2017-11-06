Men exchanged fire, chased Texas church shooting suspect from scene: Witnesses

Johnnie Langendorff was headed to his girlfriend's house on Sunday morning when he came upon a harrowing scene: A man exchanging fire with another man in front of a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

"I saw the shooter coming from the cars actually right outside the church," Langendorff told ABC affiliate KSAT. "His vehicle was parked, door open, engine running."

He said a neighbor across the street with a rifle was exchanging fire with the suspect, Devin Kelley, who authorities believe killed 26 people and injured at least 20 at the First Baptist Church.

Fred Curnow, another witness who lives near the church, told KSAT the man who exchanged fire with the suspect is his neighbor, whom he credits with causing the suspect to flee the scene.

William Luther/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Langendorff said the man approached his truck after the suspect drove away. "He briefed me quickly on what had just happened and said we had to get him. And so that's what I did."

Langendorff said he and the stranger with the rifle immediately set off after the suspect.

"We just take pursuit," he said. "We hit about 95 [mph] ... trying to catch this guy."

Eventually, Langendorff said the suspect lost control of his vehicle and went off the road into a ditch.

Authorities say they believe more people could have been hurt if it weren't for the men's actions.

Langendorff said that as they chased the suspect, they saw a heavy police presence headed in the opposite direction, toward the church.

He said he called police dispatch during the pursuit and alerted officers to the suspect's location as the pair waited at the scene, rifle drawn, until police arrived.

"He just gave up," Langendorff said of the suspect. "He went off in the ditch ... and then he never moved after that. He didn't get out. He didn't try anything else."

Authorities say Kelley was found dead in his car and they are still working to determine whether or not it was the result of a self-inflicted wound.

"He just hurt so many people and he just affected so many people's lives. How could you not want to take him down?" Langendorff said of his motivation during those tense moments. "It was a horrible tragedy, but I just hope the families of the victims can sleep a little better at night knowing that he's been taken care of."