Someone call the fashion police.

Missouri police poked fun at a "jorts-wearing bandit" who has burglarized at least three Walgreens stores in the St. Louis County area.

In one incident, the suspect walked around the store gathering merchandise before heading to the register, according to police. When the clerk opened the cash register to complete the transaction, the suspect then “overpowered her” and removed money from the register before fleeing on foot, police said.

On Aug. 9, the St. Louis County Police Department tweeted a photo of the suspect, instructing members of the public to either contact them or the fashion police if they were able to identify the man.

This guy wears jorts and robs Walgreens stores. Contact us or the fashion police if you can identify. pic.twitter.com/mZgxVp4knh — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 9, 2017

On Monday, the police department tweeted that the man in the questionable garb was at it again.

"The jorts-wearing bandit is back," police wrote. "His disregard for the laugh is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends."

In both instances, the man is seen wearing a baseball cap, short-sleeved shirt and "jorts," which are shorts made of denim.