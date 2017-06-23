Another mistrial was declared today for a former Ohio police officer who went on trial twice in connection with a deadly traffic stop shooting two years ago.

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, who is white, fatally shot 43-year-old Sam DuBose, an unarmed black man, after Tensing pulled DuBose's car over near the University of Cincinnati in July 2015. Tensing's body camera video shows him shooting DuBose.

Tensing, now 27, lost his job after the shooting and was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter. A mistrial was declared at his first trial in 2016.

According to The Associated Press, Tensing and his defense attorney, Stewart Mathews, have argued that, at the traffic stop, DuBose stepped on the accelerator while Tensing's arm was trapped. The defense says Tensing, who pleaded not guilty, was scared DuBose would use his car to kill him, so Tensing acted reasonably to try to stop the threat, The AP said.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, claimed that the video shows that DuBose's car wasn't moving until about one second before Tensing fired his gun, therefore "Tensing wasn't in reasonable fear of his life when he made the decision to shoot DuBose," the AP reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report