Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Richmond, Virginia on Sunday night chanting anti-Confederate slogans one day after a woman was killed during a protest in nearby Charlottesville.

ABC affiliate WRIC reported the protest took place on the Virginia Commonwealth University campus, where marchers stopped at a statue of Robert E. Lee and chanted "take down the monuments." One protester was arrested, according to Richmond police.

During the protest, a person also climbed a statue of J.E.B. Stuart and waved an anti-fascist flag, ABC8 reported.

Demonstrators continuing westbound toward Harrison. WB lanes blocked. #RVA pic.twitter.com/v098f4LUWd — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) August 14, 2017

The demonstrations came one day after a driver plowed into a group of anti-fascist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia -- about an hour west of Richmond. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and 19 others were injured in the ramming attack.

Police arrested James Alex Fields, 20, and charged him with second-degree murder in the incident.

The anti-fascist protesters had gathered on Saturday to counteract a white nationalist rally called "Unite the Right," attended by former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke and self-proclaimed "alt-right" leader Richard Spencer.