Motorcyclist captures dramatic chase on helmet camera

A motorcyclist who pursued an alleged hit-and-run driver through the streets of California recently, all while capturing the daring chase on his helmet camera, said he didn't want to get involved initially but felt compelled to act.

"I felt like I did the right thing, I really did. I really didn't want to chase the guy," he told ABC-owned television station KABC-TV in Los Angeles.

"But as soon as he took off on that freeway after hitting multiple cars," he continued, "I knew I had to do the right thing and try to chase him down before he hurt or killed anybody else."

On Aug. 3, the motorcyclist, who asked to be identified only by his YouTube name "Dick Danger," was traveling in Colton, California, when he said he noticed a black car driving erratically behind him.

In the 10-minute-long video, the Mercedes can be seen passing to the left in the opposing traffic lane. The car sideswiped another car and then hit a pickup truck, but continued on the road. The helmet-cam captured the Mercedes appearing to rear-end a vehicle stopped at a traffic light, after which both cars sustained significant damage.

The motorcyclist pulled his bike over and walked over to the Mercedes, but it pulled away. He then got back on his motorcycle, following the car as it stopped at a veterinary clinic parking lot, then took off on a freeway where it lost its front bumper.

The motorcyclist said he kept a safe distance from the car for 20 miles until California Highway Patrol and Colton police took over. His call to 911 was captured on his helmet camera.

"Hello? Yes, I'm in pursuit of a hit-and-run driver," he can be heard saying.

Authorities arrested the 62-year-old driver on suspicion of a DUI. The case is still under investigation.