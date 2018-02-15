'We mourn for the potential that was lost': Vigil held for 17 victims of Parkland, Florida school shooting

Feb 15, 2018, 4:33 PM ET
PHOTO: Students attend a prayer service at Parkridge Church in Coral Springs, Fla., a day after a mass shooting occurred at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 15, 2018.PlaySaul Martinez/The New York Times via Redux Pictures
Hundreds of people attended vigils remembering the 17 victims who were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday.

Several speakers took to an elevated stage to pray for those who died, the injured who are recovering in the hospital and the first responders and school staff who worked so valiantly to keep them safe.

"We mourn for the potential that was lost -- for the hopes, for the joys, for the dreams that will never be realized," one speaker said of the young victims and the heroes who died while protecting the students.

PHOTO: Tyra Hemans, a 19-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sobs as she holds signs honoring slain teachers and friends near the police cordon around the school in Parkland Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.Zachary Fagenson/Reuters
Tyra Hemans, a 19-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sobs as she holds signs honoring slain teachers and friends near the police cordon around the school in Parkland Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.

Nearly every seat in the outdoor auditorium was filled, with an audience so large that it spilled onto the sidewalk on the other side of the fence separating the area.

Some members of the crowd nodded silently, while others cried with their hands buried in their faces, as numerous prayers were read.

PHOTO: Students and parents arrive for a vigil at the Pines Trail Center, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., for victims of the Parkland school shooting. Joel Auerbach/AP
Students and parents arrive for a vigil at the Pines Trail Center, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., for victims of the Parkland school shooting.

PHOTO: From left, Jalina Kohen and Brianna Hall join hundreds of community members at a prayer vigil at Parkridge Church, in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018. Giorgio Viera/EPA via Shutterstock
From left, Jalina Kohen and Brianna Hall join hundreds of community members at a prayer vigil at Parkridge Church, in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.

PHOTO: People comfort each other at a prayer vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the Parkland Baptist Church, Feb. 15, 2018.Wilfredo Lee/AP
People comfort each other at a prayer vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the Parkland Baptist Church, Feb. 15, 2018.

Earlier in the day, 17 balloons were released during a vigil at the Parkland Baptist Church, one for each who was killed.

PHOTO: Seventeen balloons are released during a vigil at the Parkland Baptist Church, for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018. Gerald Herbert/AP
Seventeen balloons are released during a vigil at the Parkland Baptist Church, for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.

Multiple students were in attendance at a separate vigil at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, showing their support for their fallen classmates by wearing shirts emblazoned with an eagle, the school's mascot.

PHOTO: Students mourn during a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterdays shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Students mourn during a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.

PHOTO: Students attend a prayer service at Parkridge Church in Coral Springs, Fla., a day after a mass shooting occurred at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 15, 2018.Saul Martinez/The New York Times via Redux Pictures
Students attend a prayer service at Parkridge Church in Coral Springs, Fla., a day after a mass shooting occurred at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 15, 2018.

PHOTO: From left, Emmy Halulko, 13, and her sister Evie, 5, pet Jacob, a Lutheran Church Charities comfort dog while at the Parkridge Church in Coral Springs, Fla, Feb. 15, 2018, for a community prayer vigil for the Parkland high school shooting victims.Eric Hasert/TCPalm via USA Today Network
From left, Emmy Halulko, 13, and her sister Evie, 5, pet Jacob, a Lutheran Church Charities comfort dog while at the Parkridge Church in Coral Springs, Fla, Feb. 15, 2018, for a community prayer vigil for the Parkland high school shooting victims.

On Wednesday afternoon, a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, allegedly opened fire on school campus. In addition to those who died in the attack, more than a dozen people were injured, some critically.

Cruz, who has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, appeared in court Thursday afternoon and is being held in the Broward County Jail without bond.

At the vigil, prayers were read for Cruz and his extended family as well.

"We ask that you would intervene in his disturbed mind and show him the hope that can only be found in you," one speaker asked God, holding back tears. "We pray for your miraculous work to be evident in him, and in spite of him."

PHOTO: A message about grief counseling appears on the electronic signboard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one day after a shooting at the school left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla. Feb. 15, 2018.Jonathan Drake/Reuters
A message about grief counseling appears on the electronic signboard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one day after a shooting at the school left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla. Feb. 15, 2018.

