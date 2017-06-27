Movements were restricted this afternoon at the Redstone Arsenal, an Army base in Huntsville, Alabama, as authorities investigated morning reports of an active shooter.

The "potential active shooter incident" was in the Sparkman Center building, Redstone said in a Facebook statement.

Redstone spokesman Christopher Colster told reporters that authorities have not yet confirmed whether there is a gunman on the Arsenal grounds. No one is in custody at this time, Colster said. No injuries have been reported, he added.

Colster added there is nothing to indicate a terrorist event.

WHNT

Redstone said in a statement, "The installation was in lock-down mode with all gates closed, and employees sheltered in place at their respective buildings. As of 12:30 p.m., employees can move about the post in an orderly fashion, but are asked to keep movements limited, as needed. Movement remains restricted in the area near the intersections and roads around the Sparkman Center. The gates to the Arsenal are open and operational."

Redstone said the incident is under investigation, adding, "The safety and security of our workforce remains our top priority."

Col. Rich Spiegel, a spokesman for Army Materiel Command, said, “The director of emergency services has responded with local and federal authorities."

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Chris Donato and Dominick Proto contributed to this report.