Rain is pummeling the West Coast from Oregon to Southern California as the strongest storm of the season moves in over the next 24 hours.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Waves of rain are expected over the next two days in California, with the heaviest hitting the southern part of the state.

In Santa Barbara County, 30,000 people were told to evacuate, including residents of Montecito, who were hard-hit from the deadly mudslides in January.

Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

EPA

The heaviest rain is expected to reach Southern California on Thursday, and rainfall rates could be as high as 1 inch per hour -- causing possible mudslides and rock slides.

Rainfall totals in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara could reach 2 to 3 inches. The coastal range could see as much as 5 to 10 inches.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is also in effect for the Sierra Nevada Mountain range in Northern California, which could see close to 5 feet of snow by Saturday.