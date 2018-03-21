Mudslide-devastated California towns face evacuations, brace for downpour

Mar 21, 2018, 10:49 AM ET
PHOTO: Andrew Joos-Visconti protects his property with sandbags from the upcoming rains in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles, March 20, 2018.PlayDamian Dovarganes/AP
WATCH Mudslide-devastated California towns brace for downpour

Rain is pummeling the West Coast from Oregon to Southern California as the strongest storm of the season moves in over the next 24 hours.

Waves of rain are expected over the next two days in California, with the heaviest hitting the southern part of the state.

In Santa Barbara County, 30,000 people were told to evacuate, including residents of Montecito, who were hard-hit from the deadly mudslides in January.

PHOTO: Vacuum trucks are used to clear the muck left by the mudslide from Highway 101 in Montecito, Calif., Jan. 15, 2018.Jim Wilson/The New York Times
Vacuum trucks are used to clear the muck left by the mudslide from Highway 101 in Montecito, Calif., Jan. 15, 2018.

PHOTO: Mud and rocks are shown at a home damaged by storms in Montecito, Calif., Jan. 12, 2018. The mudslide, touched off by heavy rain, took many homeowners by surprise early Tuesday, despite warnings issued days in advance.Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Mud and rocks are shown at a home damaged by storms in Montecito, Calif., Jan. 12, 2018. The mudslide, touched off by heavy rain, took many homeowners by surprise early Tuesday, despite warnings issued days in advance.

PHOTO: A handout photo made available by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows an aerial view taken aboard Santa Barbara County Air Support Units Fire Copter 308 of mudflow and damage following heavy rains in Montecito, Calif., Jan. 10, 2018.EPA
A handout photo made available by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows an aerial view taken aboard Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit's Fire Copter 308 of mudflow and damage following heavy rains in Montecito, Calif., Jan. 10, 2018.

The heaviest rain is expected to reach Southern California on Thursday, and rainfall rates could be as high as 1 inch per hour -- causing possible mudslides and rock slides.

Rainfall totals in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara could reach 2 to 3 inches. The coastal range could see as much as 5 to 10 inches.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is also in effect for the Sierra Nevada Mountain range in Northern California, which could see close to 5 feet of snow by Saturday.

