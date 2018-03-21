Yet another nor'easter is tearing through the Northeast, bringing heavy snow and gusty winds to Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia and New York this afternoon.

A foot of snow has already fallen in parts of Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.

The rough weather is expected to especially pummel the New York City area during the evening rush hour.

This is the fourth nor’easter to hit the region in less than three weeks.

"I'm getting used to it," Philadelphia resident Rick told ABC News today as the snow piled up. "I think I’m about done with the snow here, but here it is, so you gotta make do."

Rick said the wind has been worse than the snow, but it's really the combination of both "that’s really beating us up."

"Hopefully it’s the last one," he said. "It’s actually springtime, so let’s hope that’s the end."

For one couple visiting Philadelphia from Oregon, the spring snowstorm is altering their vacation plans.

"Everything’s closed," Chris told ABC News. "We were planning on doing all the sightseeing but we can’t go in everywhere."

Jennifer added, "It’s an adventure, so we’ll make the best of it."

Tonight's forecast

Powerful SNOW STORM as seen from your #GOESEast satellite this morning. Over a foot of heavy snow is expected across a large portion of the east coast. https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP ???????? pic.twitter.com/vYtZM8TovT — NWS (@NWS) March 21, 2018

Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 3 inches per hour from Philadelphia to New York City this afternoon and evening.

Winds may reach 35 mph which could lead to whiteout conditions on the roads.

By 7 p.m. today, the heavy snow will continue in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia and New York. At that point, the snow will just be reaching Boston.

'If you don't need to be out this evening, don't go out'

"Evening rush hour is going to be very, very difficult. At times, it's going to be very hard to see if you're out there on the roads," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said today. "We want to encourage all New Yorkers right now, if you don't need to be out this evening, don't go out.

"If you are at work right now, try to leave early if you possibly can," he continued. "Employers, try to let your staff out early because we expect from about 4 o'clock on the snow to start to accumulate very, very quickly -- that will create ... difficult conditions on the roads."

It's getting slippery out here. Plows heading onto the LIE pic.twitter.com/LrrcB7LXen — Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) March 21, 2018

"Welcome to spring!" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joked at a news conference today.

Cuomo warned that the heavy, wet snow combined with high wind gusts could create major problems because the snow can sit on trees and power lines, and the strong winds may bring those trees and power lines to the ground.

Public schools in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are closed today.

Federal offices are also closed in D.C.

DC SNOW DAY: Snow falls on the White House as the fourth nor'easter slams the East Coast in recent weeks; the White House has cancelled the president's public events. https://t.co/MpfzoTtFZE pic.twitter.com/OzxjiIv57h — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2018

Massive flight disruptions

Over 4,300 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware.

With all four nor'easters together, the storms have caused more than 10,000 flight cancellations, creating the worst March for travelers in several years, according to FlightAware.

Happy spring our airport is covered in snow A post shared by Ryan Cardone (@ryanc0989) on Mar 21, 2018 at 5:25am PDT

Our snow removal team at #EWR is hard at work. Although there is 3.3” of snow outside, our runways are clear. With weather conditions impacting airborne activity, travelers are urged to check the status of their flights. pic.twitter.com/Wl5qQqU9G2 — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) March 21, 2018

What's to come on Thursday

The nor’easter will be fading on Thursday morning, leaving behind gusty winds across the Northeast and lingering snow in the Boston area.

Cape Cod will see high winds, large waves and possible coastal flooding during high tide.

Potential snow totals

Washington, D.C., may see up to 8 inches before the snow ends this evening. Higher amounts are expected north of the city -- Maryland and Virginia already have 6 to 12 inches.

In Philadelphia, 8 to 12 inches of snow is possible in the city and surrounding suburbs with the heaviest snow falling between 2 pm. and 6 p.m. today.

New York City may see 6 to 10 inches with the heaviest snow falling between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. today.

Eastern Long Island and eastern and central New Jersey could have 6 to 12 inches.

In Boston, 3 to 7 inches of snow is expected.