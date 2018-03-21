Spring nor'easter slams East Coast: Snow, winds to pummel major cities during rush hour

Mar 21, 2018, 2:57 PM ET
PHOTO: A mail carrier walks through the snow, March 21, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. PlaySpencer Platt/Getty Images
WATCH More than 3,000 flights canceled because of winter storm

Yet another nor'easter is tearing through the Northeast, bringing heavy snow and gusty winds to Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia and New York this afternoon.

A foot of snow has already fallen in parts of Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.

The rough weather is expected to especially pummel the New York City area during the evening rush hour.

PHOTO: Pedestrians weather the latest storm to hit the U.S. east coast, March 21, 2018, in Washington, DC.Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images
Pedestrians weather the latest storm to hit the U.S. east coast, March 21, 2018, in Washington, DC.

PHOTO: The fourth Noreaster in less than three weeks is throwing a fresh blanket of snow just as spring begins, March 21, 2018, in Washington.David Gannon/AFP/Getty Images
The fourth Nor'easter in less than three weeks is throwing a fresh blanket of snow just as spring begins, March 21, 2018, in Washington.

This is the fourth nor’easter to hit the region in less than three weeks.

"I'm getting used to it," Philadelphia resident Rick told ABC News today as the snow piled up. "I think I’m about done with the snow here, but here it is, so you gotta make do."

Rick said the wind has been worse than the snow, but it's really the combination of both "that’s really beating us up."

"Hopefully it’s the last one," he said. "It’s actually springtime, so let’s hope that’s the end."

For one couple visiting Philadelphia from Oregon, the spring snowstorm is altering their vacation plans.

"Everything’s closed," Chris told ABC News. "We were planning on doing all the sightseeing but we can’t go in everywhere."

Jennifer added, "It’s an adventure, so we’ll make the best of it."

Tonight's forecast

Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 3 inches per hour from Philadelphia to New York City this afternoon and evening.

Winds may reach 35 mph which could lead to whiteout conditions on the roads.

By 7 p.m. today, the heavy snow will continue in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia and New York. At that point, the snow will just be reaching Boston.

PHOTO: ABC News meteorologists predict that by 7 p.m., we will see the noreaster moving up the coast, heavy snow continuing from Washington to New York and snow starting in Boston.ABC News
ABC News meteorologists predict that by 7 p.m., we will see the nor'easter moving up the coast, heavy snow continuing from Washington to New York and snow starting in Boston.

'If you don't need to be out this evening, don't go out'

PHOTO: A pedestrian walks through a late season snow storm in New York City, March 21, 2018.Lucas Jackson/Reuters
A pedestrian walks through a late season snow storm in New York City, March 21, 2018.

People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another powerful storm bore down on the Northeast on TThe Associated Press
People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another powerful storm bore down on the Northeast on T

PHOTO: A worker shovels a sidewalk during the latest storm to hit the U.S. east coast, March 21, 2018, in Washington, DC.Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
A worker shovels a sidewalk during the latest storm to hit the U.S. east coast, March 21, 2018, in Washington, DC.

"Evening rush hour is going to be very, very difficult. At times, it's going to be very hard to see if you're out there on the roads," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said today. "We want to encourage all New Yorkers right now, if you don't need to be out this evening, don't go out.

"If you are at work right now, try to leave early if you possibly can," he continued. "Employers, try to let your staff out early because we expect from about 4 o'clock on the snow to start to accumulate very, very quickly -- that will create ... difficult conditions on the roads."

"Welcome to spring!" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joked at a news conference today.

Cuomo warned that the heavy, wet snow combined with high wind gusts could create major problems because the snow can sit on trees and power lines, and the strong winds may bring those trees and power lines to the ground.

Public schools in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are closed today.

Federal offices are also closed in D.C.

Nor'easter by the numbers: The latest on snow totals, flight cancellations and more

4th nor'easter hits East Coast in less than 3 weeks: What to know about this type of storm

Mudslide-devastated California towns face evacuations, brace for downpour

Massive flight disruptions

Over 4,300 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware.

Southwest Airlines flights are displayed on an arrivals and departures board at Newark Liberty International Airport, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Newark, N.J. A spring noreaster is starting to slam the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more The Associated Press
Southwest Airlines flights are displayed on an arrivals and departures board at Newark Liberty International Airport, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Newark, N.J. A spring nor'easter is starting to slam the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more

With all four nor'easters together, the storms have caused more than 10,000 flight cancellations, creating the worst March for travelers in several years, according to FlightAware.

Happy spring our airport is covered in snow

A post shared by Ryan Cardone (@ryanc0989) on Mar 21, 2018 at 5:25am PDT

What's to come on Thursday

PHOTO: ABC News meteorologists predict that as the noreaster exits the region, it will leave behind gusty winds and lingering snow on March 22, 2018.ABC News
ABC News meteorologists predict that as the nor'easter exits the region, it will leave behind gusty winds and lingering snow on March 22, 2018.

The nor’easter will be fading on Thursday morning, leaving behind gusty winds across the Northeast and lingering snow in the Boston area.

Cape Cod will see high winds, large waves and possible coastal flooding during high tide.

Potential snow totals

PHOTO: ABC News meteorologists predict snow totals up to and possibly exceeding 12-inches in some areas.ABC News
ABC News meteorologists predict snow totals up to and possibly exceeding 12-inches in some areas.

Washington, D.C., may see up to 8 inches before the snow ends this evening. Higher amounts are expected north of the city -- Maryland and Virginia already have 6 to 12 inches.

In Philadelphia, 8 to 12 inches of snow is possible in the city and surrounding suburbs with the heaviest snow falling between 2 pm. and 6 p.m. today.

New York City may see 6 to 10 inches with the heaviest snow falling between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. today.

Eastern Long Island and eastern and central New Jersey could have 6 to 12 inches.

In Boston, 3 to 7 inches of snow is expected.

Comments